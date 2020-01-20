At the start of Trump's impeachment process, Pelosi and Pence will be in Israel on Holocaust Day

advertisement

WASHINGTON – As impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump begin this week in the Senate, both the Vice President and the House Speaker will be in Israel to attend the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi will both come to Israel this week to attend the event organized by President Reuven Rivlin and the Holocaust Memorial and Museum Yad Vashem.

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

While Pelosi led the impeachment proceedings against Trump in the House of Representatives, she appointed several legislators as “impeachment managers” to submit the case against the President to the Senate. Therefore, their presence is not a necessity at every stage of the process.

As for Pence, his absence is unlikely to affect the process, although he has a key voice in the Senate and may be asked to use it at some point during the deliberations. After spending two days in Israel, Pence will make an official visit to Italy on his way back to Washington.

The White House confirmed Pence’s participation last week and on Monday it was confirmed that Pelosi will lead a delegation of high-ranking members of the House of Representatives.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an election campaign event in Kissimmee, Fla., On January 16, 2020. AP / John Raoux

Pelosi is supported by several senior US officials, including five Democrats, including New York City Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Nita Lowey, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee; Ted Deutch from Florida; Brad Schneider from Illinois and Debbie Wasserman Schultz from Florida.

Pelosi is also accompanied by Rep. Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican. Before leaving for Israel, the delegation will visit the former Auschwitz concentration camp that the Nazis established in 1940 in Germany-occupied Poland. Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army 75 years ago.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

“It is an honor to lead a prestigious bipartisan delegation to Poland and Israel to solemnly honor the Shoah horrors and reaffirm the United States’ continued commitment to our sacred promise: Never Again,” Pelosi said in a statement Monday.

“With increasing anti-Semitism and appalling bigotry around the world, we all need to renew our determination to defend human rights and human dignity. May the lives of all who have been lost in the Shoah continue to be a source of moral action for the world today. ”

Another senior White House official expected in Israel this week is Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor. Kushner is likely to attend some of the Holocaust commemorations, but his main role will be to discuss with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the option to release the Trump administration’s plan for Middle East peace ahead of the March 2 elections in Israel.

Netanyahu’s main competitor, Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz, is also expected to encounter Pelosi during their visit to Israel, but not Pence.

Other world leaders will be in Jerusalem for the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump also leaves Washington on Monday, but does not travel to Israel. He will spend most of the week in Davos, Switzerland, where he will attend the World Economic Forum and meet other world leaders at the annual meeting.

The government’s eagerly awaited Middle East peace plan is expected to be discussed in some of these talks, particularly at meetings with leaders of Arab countries. Trump will ask her for her opinion on the plan and the possibility of releasing it in the next few weeks.

advertisement