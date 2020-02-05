Advertisement

The President’s third speech focuses on what he calls the “great American comeback.”



Latest information on the President’s speech on the state of the Union (all times on site):

Both parties welcome Guaido to the state of Union



Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido helped usher in a rare moment of unity in President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union.

Democrats and Republicans applauded Tuesday night when Guaido stood and Trump called him the legitimate president of the South American nation.

Guaido is the leader of the opposition-led National Assembly in Venezuela. He was a surprisingly invited Trump guest at the last minute.

The U.S. and more than 50 other nations believe that President Nicolas Maduro’s re-election in 2018 was illegal and say Guaido should be considered a president under the Venezuelan constitution. Trump called Maduro a “tyrant” in his speech.

Home Secretary is the designated survivor

According to the White House, Home Secretary David Bernhardt is the designated survivor of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

The term refers to the practice of ensuring that a cabinet secretary does not attend the annual speech in the event of a national emergency or a devastating tragedy.

The designated survivor would lead the government if other officials were killed or disabled.

Bernhardt was appointed Interior Minister last year and replaced Ryan Zinke, who had resigned.

Embarrassing moment between Trump and Pelosi at the speech

Has President Donald Trump refused to shake hands with spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi?

At the beginning of the State of the Union speech on Tuesday, it turned out that Pelosi Trump shook hands, a gesture in the middle of the fissile impeachment process.

The president presented Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence Folios when he appeared for the evening speech, when it looked like she was reaching for the shake. At the same time, Trump turned away from her to face the audience of lawmakers who gathered for the annual speech.

Pelosi glanced at it.

The spokesman cited the House Democrats last month, alleging that he had misused power and hindered Congress on the Ukraine issue. The Senate is ready to release him from the two impeachment proceedings on Wednesday.

The moderator of the conservative talk show, Rush Limbaugh, is a guest of honor from President Donald Trump for his speech on the state of the Union.

Limbaugh is a guest of Trump’s for State of Union

For Tuesday’s speech, Limbaugh sat next to First Lady Melania Trump in the Congress Gallery. He has been a staunch supporter of President Trump and his policies over the years.

Limbaugh announced Monday in his nationwide radio program that he was fighting advanced lung cancer.

According to several news reports, Trump informed the news anchor on Tuesday that he would be giving Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the coming months. It is the highest civil honor in the nation.

Venezuela’s Guaido participates in the State of the Union address

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will attend President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Capitol Hill on Tuesday evening.

The invitation comes when Guaido tries to gain time with Trump, his main international ally. Guaido’s visit to Miami on Saturday rounded off a two-week world tour that took him first to Colombia, then to Europe and Canada, where he held meetings where he sought more international help to drive Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of office.

Venezuela is a top priority in Latin America for the Trump administration, which was the first of 60 governments to put weight behind Guaido a year ago.

The house is lit before President Donald Trump’s speech on the Union’s state of television and Congress members show their priorities.

Many democratic women wear a white Tuesday to vote with suffragettes a century after women have won the right to vote. Some are also wearing green pins to change equality before parliamentary votes are expected this month. Also, watch out for red, white, and blue striped pins to highlight climate change.

Many Republicans came into the chamber early to grab a passage. The coveted positions allow them to shake hands with the president in front of the camera as he walks down the aisle. This year, Trump speaks against the Senate in the impeachment proceedings against abuse of power and congressional handicap in dealing with Ukraine on the eve of his acquittal.

The acquittal will resolve impeachment in Congress, but voters will have the final say this election year. Every member of the House of Representatives, a third of the Senate and Trump himself are up for re-election.

