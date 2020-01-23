At the latest in the morning, rain delays play national sports on outdoor courts

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Due to the morning rain, the start of the game on the outdoor courts of the Australian Open was delayed by one hour.

The sun was shining and the rain had cleared in Melbourne Park when the three covered arenas started playing, but the outside seats were still damp from previous heavy rain showers.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza opened her game at Rod Laver Arena when she faced Ajla Tomljanovic. Rafael Nadal, the top seed, should play the final against Federico Delbonis in the same place.

The forecast was for clear but windy conditions for the rest of the day.

