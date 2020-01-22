At Star of Hope, an outreach manager helped 110 homeless men on the streets

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Kenneth Eakins takes the same route every day.

He drives the streets that so many avoid, under the overpasses and abandoned lots east of downtown Houston.

“I have this slogan that I often say,” he said. “We go where love has not yet arrived.”

Eakins is an outreach case manager for the Star of Hope mission.

He has been driving the “Love in Action” van for five years.

On the surface, his job is simple: bring blankets, water and hygiene kits to homeless men and women.

However, his work is about so much more than the bare minimum.

“It is really an invitation to get to know their history, find out their needs and help them identify the next steps together,” he said.

Just last year, Eakins convinced 110 men to go off the streets and take part in programs.

William Starr is one of them.

“Considering what I did with my life, I’m 58 years old, I messed it up, but God gave me another chance. I want to do my best and do it right,” said Starr, who is now working to secure permanent accommodation.

Others, like Thomas Ratliff, came to the shelter alone.

“It was wonderful.” Ratliff said. “When I started going to G.E.D. classes and learning things, it was like a new high.”

Ratliff has a G.E.D. and a college degree since entering the Star of Hope Rescue Center in 2010.

He now has a permanent job and a home.

“It’s like seeing a flat concrete slab and a large pile of wood on a construction site,” said Ratliff. “You have to do it one stick at a time. That’s life.”

