At school where students make an “eco-promise” to change their habits - and how we help them

A school in South Manchester will participate in a groundbreaking research project to determine how pollution could affect the health of its students and staff.

Fallowfield’s Cringle Brook Elementary School will participate in a Manchester Evening News project that uses sensors to collect valuable environmental data at school.

The project includes two Google-funded sensors that will be temporarily installed at the school for two days.

Louise Taylor, deputy headmistress at Cringle Brook Primary School, told M.E.N. that she hoped the project would help raise awareness and understand how it affects the environment.

Miss Chase, Miss Taylor and classmates from Cringle Brook Primary School, all dressed in green as part of a “Wear Green to Be Green Day” that raised money to help forest fires in Australia

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“We want to reduce the congestion on the streets outside for safety reasons for the children who come to school,” said Louise.

“We want to reduce pollution and also take into account the fact that the majority of children live close to school.

“The plan is to thread the environment through the entire curriculum and we ask the children to make an” eco-promise “to change their habits.

“We hope that we can speak to the parents through the children.”

Schoolgirl Maryam with one of the sensors used in an environmental research project

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The sensors, developed by technical experts from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), measure environmental data such as temperature, humidity and level of pollution.

During a test run last year, the sensors detected increasing nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels in a property in Saddleworth.

In addition to the school, Lone Solicitors will also take part in the experiment on Slade Lane to get a clearer picture of the school’s surroundings.

The lawyers are on a busy street and many cars park in front of the office.

The school hopes that the project will show parents how important it is to leave the car at home if they can and to bring their children to school.

Schoolgirl Elyssia in green clothes as part of a “Wear Green to Be Green Day” that raised money to support Australian forest fires

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“We want parents to take their children to school, but at the moment we don’t have the data to secure our case, so it’s great to have these sensors in place,” Assistant Manager Louise added.

“If we could show that air pollution is significantly higher twice a day, it could make people think.

“It would be nice to have some accurate data and not just to feel like we’re annoying people.

“I know that the number of children with inhalers is significantly higher than a few years ago.

“We also know that the traffic police have to push for it and people park on the zigzag lines.”

Lisa Vyas (Executive Head) from Cringle Brook Primary School, Ariana Yakas (Chair of Govenors) and Helen Chase (Head of School)

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Last July, Cringle Brook was named primary school of the year at the MEN Greater Manchester Schools Awards 2019.

The school is part of the Kingsway Community Trust group, which consists of three schools alongside the Ladybarn Primary School and the Green End Primary School.

The deputy head said she believes that many people will understand the pollution-related problems, but “unfortunately, convenience always wins.”

“If people try to go to school one day a week, it becomes a habit and we can start from there.”

