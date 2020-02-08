A group of young cinephiles will perform an annual ritual in India next Monday. It will wake up at 6 a.m. to celebrate the greatest festival of cinema, and everything will go according to the immutable script – the red carpet will be discussed and many controversial contemporary issues will be brought to the stage in several fabulous acceptance speeches – from racial relationships to towards gender diversity as Trump’s hate policy.

Afterwards, each award is examined and discussed. Who has earned their place in the sun and which films have been wrongly forced to go away with the wind? The celebration of showmanship, its size and size will colonize our minds and conversations again.

Will the members of the filmmaking community in India also get involved? What are you looking forward to and for whom will you take root on February 10? How far does your obsession with Oscar go?

Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala, filmmaker

I saw it from 1992 when Satyajit Ray was awarded an honorary award by the Academy. But when Nayakan assumed India in 1987, the Oscars came to Tamil houses. Since then, our conversations have been fueled by jeans and more recently by Visaranai.

Vote for: I have not found anyone. I only wish they had nominated Lulu Wang and Greta Gerwig. If they had participated in the debate, the discussion would have been more pleasant … especially since they are filmmakers in a relationship that they made on their own (Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig; Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang).

Unforgettable: For some reason it is Denzel Washington. For the intensity on his face when his name was announced as a candidate.

Onir

Onir, filmmaker

The actor I love most this year is Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory. It is incredible and beautiful. I have a contrary opinion on the popular nominees. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood disappointed me – not everything they (Scorsese / Tarantino) have to do to make it (to the Awards). I think parasite is the strongest thing that I would root as a story. One nomination that I am pleased about is For Sama (a journey into the war experience of women) in the documentary category. It’s about a topic that matters in today’s world. It is rotated in a simple way, but is all the more powerful for it.

Lack of diversity: Parasite and Pain and Glory are perhaps the only films that add variety. Otherwise everything is white this year. There is no representation of blacks, women or the LGBTQIA community.

Unforgettable: It is inspiring to see how film people use the ceremony as a political platform. Especially when you consider how experts in India remain silent on important issues. Everything is transported here. They say something before a film is released and then remain silent. They won’t stand up for their own audience. (I remember how) Tom Hank’s acceptance speech for Philadelphia had made me cry. The way he identified and remembered the people who had died for the cause (gay rights and AIDS activism). I’m already getting emotional if I just think about it. It is also very dignified for the industry to come together to celebrate their films and talents. The way they recognize the entire industry as a family. Not an award in India has this sense of gravitas.

Deepti Gupta

Deepti Gupta, actor

It’s shocking that this year no women were nominated in the “Best Director” or “Best Camera” category. It’s surprising in a country where the # MeToo movement has been more successful than others. The Oscars do not see the responsibility to put women in the foreground – (they have to recognize) that equal opportunities create equal representation, not just the other way around. Although I’m a huge fan of Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman) and Roger Deakins (1917) in the Cinematography category, I personally would have loved to see the name of Natasha Braier who shot Honey Boy.

It is ironic that I only met Jonas Holmberg, director of the Goteborg Film Festival in Sweden last week, where my documentary Shut Up Sona was invited to its Swedish premiere. It is one of the first A-list film festivals to pursue a 50:50 policy this year. Despite the initial discussions and reservations about choosing same-sex films, Holmberg said it was not difficult to find great films by women. Inspire other countries. I agree with Beth Janson of the National Film Board of Canada, who says that gender equality is critical to storytelling. Telefilm Canada has promised that half of the films will be made by women. I hope this will get through to the Oscars soon.

Juhi Chaturvedi



Juhi Chaturvedi, screenwriter

It has been a superior year for the cinema, be it for Marriage Story, The Two Popes or The Irishman. I mean, how do you choose between 1917 or parasite? In Parasite, the way (director) Bong Joon Ho deals with the ever-present inequality in society that allows you to hold onto hope, but still end it in such a pervasive, almost uncomfortable way that you are watching yourself cannot withdraw it demands – that should be the cinema.

I keep my fingers crossed for parasites, but I’m also happy if “Once upon a time in Hollywood” or “Marriage Story” wins. The latter is such an honest and beautiful observation of a broken relationship. I laughed, I cried.

The show must go on: While people may be discussing the exaggerated existence of the Oscars, I enjoy every bit of it. Who wore what said what … Despite pomp and show, what comes out in the end is really superior content.

(From left to right) Rakul Preet Singh, Adivi Sesh and Chinmayi Sripada



Rakul Preet Singh, actor

I’m on the best way to get the best picture in 1917. I saw a late night show. I thought it was another war movie, but I was impressed with how it was shot and edited to make it look like a single-shot movie. In the Best Actor category, I chose Joaquin Phoenix for Joker. It is difficult to make an appearance where you empathize with a negative character. And I really liked Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story and hope she wins in the Best Actress category.

Behind the hype: People can discuss whether it’s worth the hype … for everyone. If you can stay up and watch Bigg Boss, why not follow the Oscars?

Chinmayi Sripada, singer

Representation was an issue at the Oscars, which are mostly white and don’t pay much attention to women. But what I like about the Academy Awards lately is the recognition of OTT platform films. This gives films that do not appear on the screen the opportunity to draw worldwide attention.

While I have to see the Irish I am looking for the wonderful year 1917. At least for cinematography it should win. I also think that Kumbalangi Nights should have been sent for the Oscars from India. The Malayalam cinema has produced some fantastic things in recent years that deserve recognition.

Adivi Sesh, actor and writer

I am aware that Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the front runner for Best Actor for Joker. He is also my favorite, although I would rate Heath Ledger’s performance a step higher.

The big winner: I think Roger Deakins will win the best camera award in 1917. There were moments when the film moved me emotionally, but instead of delving into the experience, I watched the technical details and asked myself: “Wow! It’s still the same shot. Maybe Sam Mendes wins the best director (for 1917), but for me Dunkirk was a better war film.

Unforgettable: Among the speeches, I found Adrien Brody incredible when he was awarded Best Actor for The Pianist in 2002.

(Fltr) Nimisha Sajayan, Roopa Rao and Lijo Jose

Nimisha Sajayan, actor

Joker will sweep the Oscars. I think Joaquin Phoenix will win the best actor award. It cannot be ignored this year. It is such a well-made film, be it the color palette, the sound design, the performances or the direction. After looking at it, I was at a high point for days.

Lijo Jose Pellissery, director

I think Joaquin Phoenix deserves the Best Actor Award. I liked the appearances of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story, but Joker looked more exclusive to me.

Roopa Rao, director

The history of the Oscars distinguishes them. It has been around for over 70 years. The associated gravity and the world of possibilities open up for the winner (is big). Although every award is a great encouragement, it is not right to compare the Oscars with what we have in India. They classify the films from the rest of the world into a category, so it’s not even our subject that we can play in. In addition, the questions surrounding the Oscars cannot be discussed for us. We have a thousand topics here that we should focus on. What happens at the Oscars cannot be my priority if (there are enough) stares in my immediate surroundings. Here too, gender representation is our greatest task. Isn’t it so?

Ashwin Saravanan, director

My favorite is parasite. You can’t put it into a genre. it is a thriller, a family drama and a black comedy at the same time.

The big winner: The obvious choice would be Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, although I liked Adam Driver in Marriage Story. Scarlett Johansson also made a breakout appearance in Marriage Story. It was made so subtle. She makes the big tentpole films and then something simple like Jojo Rabbit or Marriage Story. Another film that deserves the same love is Ford vs. Ferrari for its Hollywood-style filmmaking.

What is missing: Stunts is a category that deserves representation. People risk their lives just so you can enjoy Fast and Furious and other Tentpole movies that are action-packed. The academy has to react to this.

(Clockwise from above) Ashwin Saravanan, Radhika Apte, Rima Das and Sriram Raghavan



Radhika Apte, actor

Jojo Rabbit is a film that blew me away. it made me cry. Another incredible film was 1917. Of course I also liked Joker and I look forward to seeing Little Women. When it comes to finding a winner, I don’t know who to choose, but Jojo Rabbit is a remarkable watch.

Rima Das, director

I am looking for parasites to win. I found the film very unique; it surprises you, exposes you to conflicting thoughts and moves you. The Oscars give films worldwide recognition, but where we go below is visibility. Indian films suffer from a lack of marketing and advertising on a global scale. Whether your film wins the Oscars or not is secondary to having a fair chance helps a good marketing campaign. Village rock stars had a dream run, were outsiders, and then went all the way to the Oscars. The Oscars trip is a memory that I will always cherish.

Sriram Raghavan, director

The Oscars will sweep in 1917, and Phoenix for Joker is a foregone conclusion. Parasite is recognized as the best international feature and is a good candidate for its script. I loved Ford vs Ferrari and Knives Out. The latter was able to win the script. I also liked It was once in Hollywood, but only Brad Pitt will get an Oscar for it. It is too lenient and personal film (for the academy). The Irishman, I thought, was too much of Deja Vu. I got up at 5:30 a.m. to see the Oscars. Winning the Slumdog Millionaire was a big moment, especially since I also wanted to make an adaptation of Vikas Swarups Q&A (on which the film is based).

I’m not looking at the red carpet, I’m looking at the ceremony. It’s a habit, but I get a thrill. I have to see it live and not later in the news. In the past, more time was spent on awards and speeches, now it is getting shorter and shorter. I remember Billy Wilder, Akira Kurusawa and John Huston, all on one stage.

– With input from Sangeetha Devi Dundoo, Saraswathy Nagarajan, Srinivasa Ramanujam and Srivatsan S