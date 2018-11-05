advertisement

“To be called an icon is a tremendous honor, but it has an enormous responsibility,” said Jackson. “I feel moved tonight to speak for female voices that have been choked. I am one of those women. Women who have been gagged both verbally and emotionally. Women who have been abused. Women who have been intimidated. Women who are in Have lived fear. I stand with you you are my sisters. “

The audience roared across this line. There was renewed outrage last year about how Jackson was treated by the entertainment industry, especially after the infamous cloakroom disorder at the 2004 Super Bowl in which she appeared with Justin Timberlake. While Timberlake’s reputation remained relatively intact, Jackson was shunned. When Timberlake returned to write the Super Bowl headline last year, fans were outraged and ran #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay on Twitter.

Jackson continued on stage at the EMAs: “Tonight I am hoping that a new world will emerge. A world where caring people, both men and women, no longer tolerate gender inequality, ”she said. “Women, our voices are heard. We are heard when we stand up for justice. Speak for the spirit that transcends all borders, recognizes the dignity of all people and affirms the beauty of all faiths. Speak for small and large deeds of true charity. Speak for all-embracing love. Because love will heal our wounds. “

At the start of the show, Jackson toppled the house when she performed a number of hits, including “Made for Now”, “All for You”, and “Rhythm Nation” (she mixed it up from the Billboard Music Awards when she performed) a mix from “Nasty”, “If” and “Throb”.)

Elsewhere at the EMAs, pop star Camila Cabello was the big winner as she took home the best song and video awards for Havana and the best artist award. Other actors were Nicki Minaj, Little Mix, Panic! Rosalia, Muse, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Alessia Cara, Jack and Jack, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Marshmello and Hailee Steinfeld hosted the show at the disco.

