At Lucy Fallon's farewell party, she makes fun of personalized cupcakes

Lucy Fallon, leaving Coronation Street, made fun of her own farewell party with personalized cupcakes and chocolate bars.

Lucy had a party at the Abode Hotel in Manchester after filming her last scenes on the famous street.

Celebrations included sweet treats adorned with the actress’s now famous photo when she left the 2017 British Soap Awards.

24-year-old Lucy, who played Bethany Platt in soap, pressed her nose to the glass of her taxi after stepping out of the city’s neighborhood bar and restaurant after the ceremony at the Salford Lowry Theater.

When they left, a number of Corrie co-stars were added, including Brooke Vincent and Julia Goulding, who are on maternity leave, and Ellie Leach, who plays Bethany’s bistro colleague Faye Windass.

She and Ellie made sad faces in a video they shared on Lucy’s Instagram, along with a clip that enlarged the cupcakes and chocolates before being accompanied by Brooke, who in October had a son Mexx with Sheffield United footballer Kean Bryan welcomed.

Lucy decided to leave the soap at the end of her contract after playing at Bethany’s Weatherfield for five years.

On her last day, she paid tribute to her ‘second family’, the Platts, and wrote: “I am writing this with mascara all over my face and tears / snot dripping on my clothes, but this is a wrap … on what was most incredible 5 years of my life.

“It is so crazy for me that I just finished 6th grade 5 years ago and had no idea what direction life would take me to. In a million years I never expected to call Gail Platt a friend would. But here we are …

“And I’m grateful for every single second. It’s such a cliché, but the Platt family is really a second family for me.” And I will be indebted to them forever.

“They taught me everything I know … who needs a degree and drama school when you have the platts?”

“For the cast, crew, and everyone in between, I’ll keep you in my heart for the rest of my life.”

