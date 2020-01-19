At least two Honolulu police officers have been reported to have been killed in gunfire

advertisement

HONOLULU, hello. – At least two Honolulu police officers were killed in a Sunday morning shootout in the Diamond Head area, CNN subsidiary Hawaii News Now said.

The station reported that the suspect apparently set fire to a house on Hibiscus Drive during the shootout.

Police in Honolulu said the Hibiscus Drive area was closed due to a police investigation. Video from Hawaii News Now showed several homes on this street on fire.

CNN has not independently verified the details of the incident provided by Hawaii News Now.

Earlier, Derek Hayes, FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician, told CNN that the FBI had responded to an “active shooter” in Honolulu.

The Mayor of Honolulu, Kirk Caldwell, expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to the families and friends of the two officers and the department.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy not only for the city and county of Honolulu, but for the entire state of Hawaii,” wrote Caldwell.

This story is developing.

In the area of ​​Hibicus, Dr. and connecting streets closed due to police investigations.

– Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 19, 2020

