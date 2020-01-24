At least two dead as an explosion in machine shop tears near Houston

advertisement

A huge explosion in a machine shop tore through a neighborhood in Houston in early January 24, and police said at least two people were killed and several injured while houses were damaged by the explosion that sent out explosion waves.

“First of all, I want to say that we have confirmed fatalities in this case, at least two confirmed fatalities,” said police chief Art Acevedo from Houston at a press conference.

Aerial video showed the fragmented and collapsed wreck of the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building smoldering but no longer flaming, along with widespread damage to homes and businesses in the area through the power of the explosion.

advertisement

The time of the explosion, around 4.25 am CST (4.05 am IST), was recorded on a surveillance camera, also broadcast on KTRK, which showed a blinding flash in the distance, followed by a fireball.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County said the explosion was felt up to 22 km away, based on social media reports.

“(The explosion) beat us all out of bed, it was so strong,” Mark Brady told KPRC television. “It came from every window in our house. It has caught everyone’s garage door in here. … it’s a war zone here. “

Another neighbor only identified herself when Kim said her family was imprisoned in her house until she was rescued.

“The whole house has been destroyed,” Mrs. Kim said. “The entire ceiling crashed on all of us. We were all trapped there and a nice family came to help us. It is thrown away. It is just thrown away. … Every house was destroyed. “

The explosion damaged several homes in the area, the Houston Chronicle reported, with photos of houses with smashed windows and scattered debris.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement