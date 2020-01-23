At least one killed, several injured in mass shootings in the US - News

advertisement

At least one person was killed and seven others, including a child, were injured on Wednesday after firearms broke out in downtown Seattle near a popular tourist area, police and hospital officials said.

Police said at least one suspect was wanted in connection with the massive shooting that took place near a McDonald’s fast food restaurant, just a few blocks from the Pike Place Market.

It was the third shooting in the area in less than two days, and the last incident of gun violence that has hit churches, cinemas, and other public places in the United States.

“Investigators investigate shooting near 4th and Pine,” the Seattle police said in a tweet. “Multiple victims. The suspect has fled and the police are looking for him. Officers and doctors are offering first aid to the wounded.”

Police chief Carmen Best told reporters on the spot that one person, a woman, was killed and several others were injured in the shooting that took place shortly after 5 p.m. (0100 GMT).

Officials at the Harborview Medical Center, where all the injured were transported, said that seven people were being treated in the hospital, including a nine-year-old boy.

The police ordered people to stay out of the area and close a subway station while they were looking for one or more suspects.

Tyler Parsons, a Victrola Coffee Roasters employee, told The Seattle Times that he was working when he suddenly saw victims fall to the ground when shots fell.

He said that several people had entered his shop to find cover and he saw two people with gunshot wounds.

“The shooting was just a little frightening. Frightening that it’s so close,” he told the newspaper.

One body covered with a white sail was seen in TV footage that lay on the sidewalk in front of the McDonald’s two hours after shooting.

It was unclear whether one of the victims was tourists.

Susan Gregg, a spokesperson for the Harborview Medical Center, said that a 55-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen had undergone surgery and that the boy who was shot in the leg was in serious condition. The other victims – five men – are in good condition, she said.

Gregg added that the nature of the injuries varied from grazing wounds to life-threatening injuries.

A witness interviewed by local media said he had seen two men argue before they started shooting at each other and bystanders hit.

Approximately 40,000 people died in 2017 in the US from various firearm-related incidents, including suicides and murders.

