At least four dead after a strong earthquake in eastern Turkey - Turkey

Turkish authorities say a major earthquake in eastern Turkey killed four people on Friday.

Turkish aid organizations said they were sending teams to the area affected by the tremor, which was also felt in several neighboring countries.

– Damage to Elazig

The quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu described it as a “serious tremor” that had caused damage to buildings. Four or five buildings were reportedly damaged in the city of Sivrice.

The epicenter of the quake was in the province of Elazig, about 550 km east of the capital Ankara.

– Felt reports earthquake to Elazig

State media in neighboring Syria and Iran reported that the earthquake was felt in these countries. Local media in Lebanon said the cities of Beirut and Tripoli also felt the quake.

Israeli residents also reported tremors. The Department of Seismology at the Geophysical Institute of Israel noted the event as significant. There were no reports of loss or property damage.

Turkey has a history of strong earthquakes. More than 17,000 people lost their lives in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake shook the western city of Izmit, 90 km southeast of Istanbul. Approximately 500,000 people have been made homeless.

In 2011, at least 523 people were killed by an earthquake in the eastern city of Van and in the city of Ercis, about 100 km north.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

