At least eight people died and seven were injured after a fire broke out in a retirement home in western Czech Republic in the early hours of Sunday morning, rescuers said.

“I can confirm a tragic fire with eight dead and seven injured,” the emergency spokesman Prokop Volenik told AFP.

Volenik said it was too early to talk about the causes of the fire.

He added that seven ambulance units, including two German ones, had been deployed in the small Czech village of Vejprty on the German border, about 100 km north-west of Prague.

Czech media said that rescue helicopters were hit by bad weather in the mountainous area.

