At least 20 state bus passengers were injured when the vehicle was killed in Mangaon on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened in the early hours, when the 44-passenger bus was on its way to Dapoli, an official said.

When crossing a bridge near the village of Kamalje, the driver lost control of the bus, causing the vehicle to hit a barricade and turn the turtle, he said.

At least 20 passengers were injured in the incident and received preliminary treatment, he added.

.

