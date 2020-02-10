A worker stumbled across a “living” World War II explosive while digging in a garden.

A bomb squad was called into the house on Bradford Road, Bolton, and dozens of residents were evacuated after the discovery on Monday afternoon.

Aram Mahmoud was working on the renovation of the house, which is currently uninhabited when he found the device.

He said he thought it was a toy until the police arrived at the scene and told him it was “alive and dangerous”.

He added: “We dug to install concrete piles and found a rocket.

“At first I thought it was a toy and my friend removed it.

A bomb disposal company removes the bomb from the house on Bradford Road in Bolton

(Image: STEVE ALLEN)

“We called the police and they came and made everyone move away.

“I wasn’t scared, I’m from Iraq, so I’m used to seeing things like that.”

After the discovery, officers blocked a section of road between Green Lane and Bishops Road near Great Lever Park.

The houses on Bradford Road and Oakleigh Avenue have been cleared as a precaution.

Bomb disposal companies could be seen in the semi-detached house.

The pictures show how they remove the device in a box before leaving the scene at around 2.45 p.m., followed by two police cars before a controlled explosion was carried out.

They were followed by two police cars on blue lights.

The street has since been reopened.