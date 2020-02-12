Akzo Nobel NV announced on Wednesday that fourth quarter earnings were down year-on-year, but expects raw material costs to have a positive impact in the first half of 2020.

Annual profit of the Dutch paint company

AKZA, -0.61%

In the quarter ended December 31, sales were $ 81 million ($ 88.4 million), compared to $ 5.85 billion in the prior-year quarter, which included the sale of the specialty chemicals business.

Adjusted operating profit – the company’s preferred measure, which does not include exceptional costs – was EUR 223 million, compared to EUR 181 million. The company benefited from margin management and cost saving programs.

Quarterly sales declined from EUR 2.31 billion to EUR 2.24 billion.

The Management Board has decided on a final dividend of EUR 1.49 per share compared to EUR 1.43 in the previous year.

The company, which houses the Dulux, Polycell and Cuprinol brands, expects a slightly positive impact on raw material costs in the first half of 2020. It also expects to continue margin management and cost-cutting programs to meet current challenges and continue the change that involves one-off costs to achieve the previously announced EUR 200 million cost savings.

