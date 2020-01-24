advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Ryan Palmer had no result other than his own Friday at Torrey Pines and knew it was good enough to at least get back into the mix at the Farmers Insurance Open.

advertisement

He was on the north course without much hustle and bustle – Tiger Woods was in the south – and without scoreboards. As he kept piling up birds, Palmer was tempted to get his cell phone out and see where he was.

“I said,” Just don’t look. We’ll see when we’re done. “I knew it was going to be tight,” he said.

It was much better than that. His 10-under-62-year-old – with a bogey at the last hole – had come a long way and went into the weekend with a two-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker.

It was a great round that matched the weather along the Pacific Bluffs.

But it wasn’t nice for everyone.

Woods started his round with four 25-foot putts for a double bogey and a shot of birdies around the corner to get some momentum just to stop the rest of the way for a 71 that left him six strokes.

At least he’s still playing.

Phil Mickelson was wild again and shot 73 north to miss the cut by two shots. He also missed the cut in the desert last week. Another time, Mickelson missed the cut in 1988 at consecutive PGA tour events to start the year. He was 17 and these were the only tour events he played.

Defending champion Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and US Open champion Gary Woodland joined him.

Palmer was concerned about the cut when he went through eight holes in the south on round three. He rallied to shoot 72 and carried that swing in Friday.

“I knew today when I got out of here that the low laps were here,” said Palmer. “There was a good 5-, 6- sub-par round. I just took what I had and it turned into a 62. So I drove the ball great and was finally able to throw in a few putts. And the golf course with par 5 is reachable and also No. 11, it’s a golf course you can take if you hit it well. “

Palmer, who lost in a playoff at Torrey Pines two years ago, was at 10-under 134.

Snedeker, who won the stunning edition of this event in 2016, renewed his love affair with Poa Annua Greens and shot 67 in the south to work with J.B. Holmes, whose 69 left three shots behind to reach the final group.

Woods won eight times as a professional at Torrey (including the U.S. Open) and twice at Pebble Beach (including the U.S. Open) and twice at La Costa in Match Play (no U.S. Open will open there). He knows poa. And this time, he says it wasn’t his friend, at least in the beginning.

His 25-foot birdie putt up the hill was far left, leaving him 30 inches. Woods missed the hole in that hole and it ran down the slope, about 5 1/2 feet away. And then he missed the next one.

“It’s just poa,” he said. “I tried to ram it into the hole and it ricocheted off and obviously hit a terrible third putt, pulling it. The second putt is exactly what happens on Poa. I tried to break out and it just ricocheted off. “

He hit four birdies in a five-hole section through the 10th hole, but didn’t make another birdie for his 71 until the 18th, which brought him into the group at 4 under 140.

Jordan Spieth (70), Jason Day (67) and Rory McIlroy (73) were also 140 years old.

Snedeker fell in love with Torrey when he joined the North Course record in 2007 as a rookie at 61, shared the 54-hole lead, and finished third behind Woods.

“Brings a smile to my face. I love to be here. I love the challenge that Torrey Pines brings with it. I love the greens, ”said Snedeker. “I’m always in a good mood when I come here. If you come to Poa Annua, that’s probably half the battle.”

He’s been around long enough to know that anything can happen in the next two days. Sixteen players were separated by five shots in the last two rounds in the south.

There was no mistaking Woods, who celebrated his 83rd record victory on the PGA Tour. Woods was nine shots behind after 36 holes when he won 62-65 in 1999 before strengthening the South for the US Open.

“Someone’s getting hot over the weekend,” said Snedeker.

For a day in the north it was Palmer.

32.904323

-117.244493

,

advertisement