ASU women strengthen their self-confidence after the historic basketball weekend

Jamie Ruden, 52, of Arizona, is congratulated by Reili Richardson (1) after hitting a basket against Oregon in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona has hit. 2 Oregon 72-66. (AP Photo / Ralph Freso)

TEMPE – A unique opportunity recently emerged at the Desert Financial Arena, and the Arizona women’s basketball team took advantage of the opportunity.

ASU (13: 4, 3: 2, Pac-12) made history in Tempe when it was then No. 2 Oregon on Friday night and then topped-No. 3 and undefeated Oregon State on Sunday afternoon.

Simply, it hit two of the country’s top teams.

“We knew we would win,” ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne said jokingly. “… I’m just preparing and thinking about what our team needs. Did I think we could both win? Yes.”

The Sun Devils are playing Friday in Washington.

The ASU rose from 18th to 18th place in the last Associated Press poll, and Turner Thorne knows that this will continue to give confidence to the Sun Devils.

“I told them that no one had done it before, I didn’t look it up … but I’m pretty sure that a rankless team didn’t beat the country’s # 2 and # 3 teams within 48 hours in the regular season, ”she said. “It was fun.”

Turner Thorne was right because in the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats and Info, no non-ranked team had won against two AP Top 5 opponents in the same week. And no available research showed that this achievement had been achieved in history.

After each win, ASU players celebrated when Sun Devil fans stormed the pitch.

Then these celebrations went into the locker room when ASU players soaked Turner Thorne in water showers. Throughout the weekend and afterwards, Turner Thorne expressed how satisfied she was with her team.

“It’s usually a March moment,” said Turner Thorne. “This is usually not a January moment. It feels kind of surreal. “

The ASU had some problems in Minnesota and against Purdue. Then the Sun Devils started to play Pac-12 slowly. ASU lost until then no. 18 Arizona in Tempe for the first time since 2000 and most recently lost to UCLA, the last unbeaten team in women’s basketball.

Robbi Ryan, senior guard at ASU, said she believed that the angry victories had opened the eyes of the younger players to the essentials.

“The little things are so important,” said Ryan. “Everyone is sporty. Everyone is talented and good at this level. Only these additional things make the difference. “

Turner Thorne said that she believes ASU has built up its “toughness muscle” last weekend.

She added that the team showed their inexperience and injured at the start of the season, which they think has changed and that the ASU has continued to improve.

“Big picture, I’m just going to say how amazing the Pac-12 is,” said Turner Thorne. “I hope the whole country is watching these games this weekend. Not that Oregon is not a great team and Oregon State is not a great team, but that we have many great teams, including ourselves in our conference.

“… It was a privilege and a lot of fun to see this team grow and develop and to make history.”

Last season, ASU ended the NCAA tournament at 22:11 and finished 16th before losing to Mississippi. Turner Thorne said she thinks this team could outperform this result and that players have started to learn the mindset it takes to be great.

ASU has a success story based on defensive effort and intensity. This is no different this season, as ASU sometimes has to fight aggressively.

“All the best teams in basketball, men or women – I don’t care, we may play different styles, but there isn’t a great team that isn’t a great defensive team,” said Turner Thorne. “It doesn’t exist. People always think we love defense.

“No, we love to win. Our team knows that if they work really hard on defense, they have a chance to win every game they play in. “

Turner Thorne added that her team definitely chose it, and ASU showed that Oregon – which averages 86.5 points per game – went to 66 points on Friday night and Oregon State – averages 74.6 points per game – on Sunday at 47 points in the afternoon.

ASU also has a balanced offensive with 10 players who play significant minutes and score an average of at least 4.5 points per game, including Ja’Tavia Tapley with a team high of 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

ASU players admitted that it was not annoying to only rank 18th, and that it doesn’t really matter that the Sun Devils won against Oregon and Oregon State before the AP poll.

“We only know that we can do everything (and beat everyone) if we play as hard as possible,” said Tapley.

As the season progresses, the ASU will receive more attention and have higher expectations across the country.

Turner Thorne said she was happy with the team. She understands that the Pac-12 game ASU offers more and more opportunities to show what it can do and improve.

“For me, with this team, I think we really have great potential, so I don’t even think about limits,” said senior striker Jamie Ruden. “I don’t even think about what we can’t do. I think we’ll do a good job if we just show up and focus on what we can control, how hard we work and how positive our energy is.

“Everyone can win every evening with it.”

