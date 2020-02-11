The new impact facility is under construction at Farrington Stadium and is expected to be completed in March. (Reno Del Toro / Cronkite News)

TEMPE – Trisha Ford had a vision for the Arizona State softball program when she took on the position of head coach in 2016. So far, she has led the Sun Devils to three post-season appearances in three seasons, including a trip back to the Women’s College World Series in 2018 after a five-year absence.

The team success and the player awards achieved under Ford were definitely on the plan. However, there were many other things. The foundation stone for one of these components of your proposal was literally laid in December 2019.

Similar to the improvements made to the ASU baseball team and stadium in 2019, Ford’s program will have a new striking system on the left side of the Alberta B. Farrington Stadium.

“Only excited from a training perspective,” said Ford of the facility. “We can store all of our technology there and we’re ready to go. You can strike to your heart’s content. “

According to Ford, the state-of-the-art facility, expected to be completed in March, will have the technology that the program has used in the past, three retractable mesh cages and air conditioning. Funding for the facility came from the school’s donors, including Betsy and Kent Bro, who helped a lot at the ASU, including the soccer team’s agility field, which opened in 2019.

ASU Sports Director Ray Anderson has been instrumental in supporting the Ford program. Anderson was behind the project when the protection nets at Farrington Stadium were upgraded and expanded.

“He was just great,” said Ford. “He and his wife Buffie are at our games all the time. They understand the impact and position we have in softball. We are about to break this thing open. And I tell you that this program will be insanely good in the next few years. “

Ford expects the new facility to contribute to the future success of its program, building on the fact that her team finished second in runs per game last season and fifth per game in home runs the nation has proven.

“I wish it had happened now,” said Maddi Hackbarth, senior catcher. “Hitting is something I have had to work hardest of throughout my career.… Hitting was my rocky road, so I’m out here all the time, out here in the dark, with the lights on, hitting, watching movies. I can’t wait for it to be ready, I could only live there a little. ”

The State of Arizona uses HitTrax, a system that measures analytical statistics on baseball and softball. A ball’s exit velocity from the club, the distance, impact, rotation, and trajectory of a club, if it is at the correct angle that the teams want, are all consumed by HitTrax technology. However, all of this information is useless if the harsh Arizona sun disturbs them. The new facility also changes this.

Assistant coach Carly Wynn, who has been with Ford since her arrival in Tempe, is pleased that the building has been rebuilt after many years of discussion.

“It’s great. It’s so for the girls,” said Wynn. “The administration has really increased, the donors have really increased and have been able to return our program for the moods that were here before us. Winning was a long time ago Part of this program. Just to be able to give it back to the girls who will be here now is an enrichment from a training point of view. “

The days when only three networks were on hand will soon be over for the State of Arizona. The rise of softball as one of the NCAA’s most popular sports in terms of popularity and revenue will result in these types of improvements to the best programs.

“Everyone has one at this point,” said Ford. “Each of the top programs has a punch. It is enormous for me. This makes our stadium look like a stadium. “