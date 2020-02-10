Photo: Pixabay

Softball thrower Cielo Meza had previously thrown a no-hitter, but never at ASU.

That changed on Sunday. Meza threw her fourth college team without conceding a goal and prevailed against 14 opponents in an ASU 7-0 win over Seattle University.

According to ASU Athletics’ Twitter account, this was the 30th no-hitter in the history of Sun Devil softball.

It was her first no-hitter as Sun Devil. Meza threw three while visiting Long Beach State for the first two years of her college career

Last year at ASU she threw 98 innings to a team high and had a 7-3 record at 5.43 ERA. She was absolutely dominant in two games this season.

In the opening game against Porland State, Meza threw all five innings of ASU’s 10-0 run win, so only one goal was scored and no batters were played while six were beaten.

On Sunday, Meza threw 121 pitches over her seven no-hit innings. She is now 2-0 in the season with an ERA of 0.00.

The Sun Devils have now achieved two exciting results in a row. On Saturday, outfielder Kindra Hackbarth met in two runs to give ASU a 6-5 win over number 14 in the northwest.

No. 22 ASU is scheduled 4-1 a year with a game Monday against Tennessee at 7:00 p.m.

