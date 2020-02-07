Seniors Kindra Hackbarth (left) and Yannira Acuña laugh out loud during the ASU Media Day with the idea of ​​learning new dance movements this season. The two are the keys to a successful field for Arizona State this season. (Reno Del Toro / Cronkite News)

TEMPE – Kindra Hackbarth, Morgan Howe and Skylar McCarty teamed up to be the nation’s best field last season, but only Hackbarth will return to softball in Arizona after graduation from Howe and McCarty.

When ASU starts the new season on Friday afternoon, Hackbarth has had no outfield comrades in past seasons, which will certainly be a different feeling for their senior season.

“It will definitely be different just because they were always there and cost me my back,” said Hackbarth.

Last season, this dynamic trio also had massive production.

PRODUCTION

Blow average

Hits

Home runs

Running Batted In

Hackbarth

.412

70

17

57

Howe

.402

66

12

61

McCarty

331

56

6

36

Hackbarth will also be in a different position. She played in the right field during her career, but will switch to midfield this season. ASU coach Trisha Ford also said on media day that the second Yannira Acuña will play the left field and newcomer Jazmine Hill will play the right field.

In the midfield, however, it won’t be completely new territory for Hackbarth.

“It’s a little bit (an adjustment) just because I played in the right field,” said Hackbarth. “I played in midfield when I was young, but I played in the right field throughout college. Coach (Carly) Wynn definitely helped me change, so she made it a lot easier for me. If you are a good athlete, you can play any position in the field. “

Although Hackbarth admitted that she will definitely miss Howe and McCarty this season, she added that she will definitely miss Acuña after graduating.

Hackbarth and Acuña have grown together closely in Tempe. When they stood side by side at Farrington Stadium on the media day and answered questions from the reporters, Hackbarth spoke glowingly about her teammate.

“We went through a lot,” said Hackbarth. “I can’t wait to see how much she grows and who she’ll grow into … ugh, I’ll just miss her. She comes up to me and says,” I can’t believe you are my teammate “Then she says,” I’m so happy to have you as my teammate. “She’s such a good person and … she’ll do really great things when I’m gone.”

As a freshman, Acuña was able to get advice from Hackbarth, Howe, and McCarty while watching and playing next to them.

“I learned a lot from them last year,” said Acuña. “As a freshman, you don’t really know what to expect. (They were) the best outfield in the nation, so I just wanted to be out there with them. In everything they did, I said,” Oh, I want to be like she.”

Acuña wants to remain the nation’s best outfield, and Ford trusts their players and Wynn as outfield coach.

“I thought we had the best outfield in the nation with an experienced outfield last year,” said Ford. (This season, Wynn) had to get their coaching tools out and get them going (this new group). She has done a great job and I am very excited. “

Wynn worked wonders on the outfield, and Ford said what she does could be underestimated across the country.

“She can dissect everything outdoors,” said Ford. “She spends a lot of time and there aren’t many coaches who understand this art on the field. … She teaches and understands her excellently. “

Ford recognized how well Wynn handled angles, footwork, weight transfer, timing and other outfield techniques.

Wynn is probably the key to the Sun Devils’ success.

“She tries very hard and works on the little things,” said Ford. “So I think you can see it in our outfield. I hope and I know that she works hard to make sure our outfield doesn’t miss a beat and we do a lot of great things out there like we did last season.

To the delight of ASU fans, dancing is also part of it.

Hackbarth, Howe and McCarty have been notorious for their outfield dances over the past few seasons, and this season Hackbarth said everyone has contributed to new dances. Hackbarth said the season is about to begin and the dances are coming and will be finished soon.

“We’re still working on it,” said Hackbarth. “We’re trying to do something different this year.”