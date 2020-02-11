Will Levine’s fastball from Arizona, USA, hits consistently in the range of 92 to 94 miles per hour and reaches a height of up to 96 miles per hour in the fall. (Photo by Brady Klain / Cronkite News)

TEMPE – In almost every championship team, a player unexpectedly hits the stage and makes an impact that nobody saw coming.

Arizona State baseball coach Tracy Smith already has an idea who this player could be this season for a Sun Devils team that ranked third in the pre-season of Baseball America and one place in college World Series and a national championship.

“I will say one of the biggest surprises, if not the biggest, is Will Levine, who is coming back,” said Smith, whose team opened their season on Friday.

He appears to be an unlikely candidate. Levine, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hand boy in Mission Viejo, Calif., Had a “little high and low season” in his words as a freshman.

He only threw 16 ⅔ innings with an ERA of 7.02 while running more rackets (14) than he launched (11).

But during the fall season of ASU, the once shy newcomer turned his head when he first conquered the hill and fired the radar weapon.

“(He) came back on his first trip in the fall and sat in the mid to mid 90s and I’m just like” OK, “” said Smith about Levine’s newly found speed.

First baseman Spencer Torkelson, who could be number 1 in the overall MLB draft, couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I mean, it was like September and we are just coming back from summer and suddenly we are in our first Intersquad (game) and are Levines litter 95 and I think, All right, here we go. It will be a hard fall, ”said Torkelson, grinning.

Levine’s teammates had every reason to be surprised. As a freshman, his fastball was in the 87 to 89 mph range and occasionally hit 90 on the gun. Now it consistently reaches 92-94 miles an hour and reaches up to 96 miles an hour in the fall.

It looked like a brand new pitcher.

“I had to look him in the face and he came out on his first outing and I thought what the hell was that?” Said catcher Sam Ferri.

It didn’t happen overnight. Levine worked hard after the end of last season, focusing on both the mental and physical aspects of pitching.

Power and mechanics

At first he knew he needed to get stronger.

“For me it was mostly just a kind of focus on my strength part of my game,” said Levine. “The weights part.”

Levine and Jason Robbins, strength and conditioning trainers from ASU, recently examined Levine’s results in the weight room. “And it was as if my maxes had increased incredibly,” said Levine.

When Levine went to play summer ball in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, he knew that his training schedule needed to be changed, especially if he wanted to come up with a role with the Devils in 2020.

Lifting had to become a major part of his routine.

“I knew I would start the summer to stay with this program, play here again, and get stronger,” he said.

Fortunately for Levine, he had a familiar face as a source of encouragement and support during his summer in New England.

“Luke La Flam kept saying to me,” Just get used to lifting every day, you’ll be fine, “Levine said of his ASU right-hander.” It was nice to have Luke there too. “

The two lined up for the NECBL Mystic Schooners and having La Flam in their ears paid off for Levine.

“As soon as I got used to lifting every day, I got incredibly stronger,” he said. “I gained 20 pounds and I think that translates into the speed component.”

And he noticed that his increased strength led to improved mechanics.

“Because of my strength, my mechanics were much more fluid and (I) can do a little more,” he said. “They are not perfect, nobody is perfect, but I think that has contributed a lot.”

Back in Tempe, Levine and pitching trainer Jason Kelly continued to improve this mechanic to ensure that he throws more punches and controls his four pitches.

“If we can keep him in the zone and really focus on the contest part, he’s as good as anyone else we have there,” said Kelly.

Levine knows how important it is for him to stay in the zone. Its speed increase to 96 mph is just a number without the ability to locate parking spaces.

“What I’m looking for is (91-93) in the zone. It’s perfect if you slow down,” he said. “You can throw as hard as you want and it could be hit very far.”

The mental side

There were times when Levine felt overwhelmed as a newcomer. He felt the moment was too big for him and he would rethink the situation.

“For me it was definitely the ‘holy crap, I’m here! Look at this stadium! I don’t know what to do, I’m so lost, all these guys are so good,” he said.

These considerations led to hill fighting, and Levine had to go mop-up for most of 2019, only when the games got out of hand.

But late in April evening, the Devils dropped nine races in the second inning in Washington after ace Alec Marsh had his worst start to the season. Levine was asked to stop the bleeding.

Then everything started to turn for him.

Levine threw 3 ⅔ scoreless frames, allowed only two hits and kept the huskies completely out of balance for the duration of his outing. It was only his third goalless appearance this season and his first to be multi-inning.

“I remember that trip well,” Levine said with a big smile. “For me it was the gig that made it clear to me that I can definitely keep up with this level and in the Pac-12.”

Ferri agreed.

“It was just a little taste of what he brings to the table every day,” said Ferri, adding that the issue now is that Levine “just goes out and mimics these trips.”

Levine’s mindset before entering the game was different from some previous trips when he allowed the moment to get the most out of him.

“You get to a point where you just stop taking care of yourself, or you get so depressed that you think,” You know what, here I am. I have that. I have nothing to lose, “he said.” It took me almost a year to realize that I’m as good as these guys, and I can play as well as these guys. “

The difference in Levine’s mentality in the game meant that he devoted himself to learning the mental side of the game. He read books, practiced various exercises and became familiar with information about the mental tactics best suited to him. “He really researched what scared me, what gave me certain things,” he said. “And that helped me a lot … doing research on my own and coming up with my own methods of dealing with things.”

Did it help?

“Definitely,” said Levine. “It’s actually not just on the hill; just everyday life. Everyday life has improved for me.”

What’s next

With the younger right-hander RJ Dabovich approaching the role of the opponent and the beginning of a stable and deep pitch, Levine could work out a significant role that bridges the gap in the middle relief.

“If he can give us these innings in the middle and take us to the world’s Dabovichs, it will be a big part of it for us,” said Smith. “The quality of these medium innings will be something closer to me. So it’s going to be fun to see, and he’s one of the guys in there. “

Levine hopes to play an important role in the middle relief, but he will fill any role that Smith believes will help the team.

“In my eyes, whenever I get a call, I do whatever they want, I don’t care as long as I can help the boys win.” That is all that interests me. “

When Levine jogs out of the bullpen this spring, Sun Devil baseball fans may wonder if they see the same player they played last season.

“He came back on a mission,” said Smith.