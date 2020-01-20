ASU is number 3 in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25

advertisement

Arizona baseball is expected to continue its positive development after one of its best seasons in the recent past.

ASU is number 3 in Baseball Americas Preseason Top 25, behind incumbent national champions Vanderbilt and Louisville.

Last season, the Sun Devils remained almost undefeated until March, winning the first 21 games of the season and ending 38-19. Outfielder Hunter Bishop was voted 10th overall by the San Francisco Giants. This is the highest place an ASU player has occupied since 8th place in the overall ranking since pitcher Mike Leake.

Despite the loss of Bishop, ASU is expected to fight for a national title. Baseball America writes:

“Under the Spencer Torkelson motto, the Sun Devils should once again have one of the best offenses in college baseball, but optimism about a significantly improved pitching team is why the State of Arizona has become a true national title contender is. “

Torkelson is number 1 in the American baseball ranking. He hit 23 home runs and cut .351 / .446 / .707 last season.

With him, Alika Williams (No. 32 in the Baseball America ranking) and Gage Workman (No. 48), the Suns Devils have no problem hitting the ball.

The fall last year was violent. The ASU had a team ERA of 4.93, which was number 144 among Division I teams in the NCAA, and the final implosion resulted in a 12-6 lead in the NCAA Regionals’ eighth inning.

Baseball America is optimistic about the team’s line-up this season.

The site is intrigued by left-handed Justin Fall, who had a 1.82 ERA and 68 strikeouts last season as a junior at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey. He has a fastball that can reach 95 miles an hour and a slider with “above average potential,” according to Baseball America.

“If ASU’s pitching is going to make a big leap, case will almost certainly be a big part of it.”

Fall and upcoming newcomer Cooper Benson are expected to be the deciding factors in rotation.

Closer R.J. Dabovich is expected to improve from his 4.75 ERA.

“The high placement in Arizona in the pre-season is based on the confidence that pitching will improve significantly. However, if some of these pitchers fail to take the next step in their development, it may be punishable to do another heavy lifting. “

If the pitching improvement meets Baseball America’s expectations, ASU will be impressive.

“In a Pac-12 that is likely to be one step behind last year, Arizona has the talent not only to win the conference, but also to set a tough league record. His offense is already able to make his way to Omaha. But how well ASU is able to match pitcher for pitcher with the teams it faces in June will determine whether or not it can return to the CWS for the first time since 2010. “

