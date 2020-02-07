Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils on the warm up field for the NCAAF game against the Oregon Ducks at Sun Devil Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

You may have heard by now: Arizona State has brought in some top California recruits in this recruitment cycle, who have some of the best prospects for the 2020 class in their neighboring state.

According to 247Sports, there are 31 prospective customers in California who were rated 4 or 5 stars in the 2020 class. ASU received seven of these (No. 11, 13, 15, 17, 23, 29, 31).

USC, a Sun Devils Pac-12 rival based in California, has only two (# 5, 30).

This factoid was pointed out by Banner Society’s Alex Kirshner, who put together a map of the United States and determined the winners of the recruiting battle in each state. In California, this winner was the US state of Arizona. The state of Ohio won the title in Arizona.

If I told you California had 31 blue-chip perspectives, USC two and Arizona State seven, would you believe me? You would not. But you’re wrong. Maybe USC should have fired his trainer or something.

In fact, USC head coach Clay Helton was an act in Pac-12 last year.

California’s top recruit, quarterback Bryce Young, will travel to Alabama.

In the meantime, the ASU in Arizona lost its recruitment struggle. Pro 247Sports has nine four- or five-star prospects in Arizona, and Ohio has two of them: Lathan Ransom (# 4) and Chaparral Quarterback Jack Miller (# 9). The Buckeyes were the only team to get multiple top Arizona views.

The state’s top recruit, Saguaro cornerback Kelee Ringo, signed with Georgia.

In addition to the “Cali Devils”, as ASU likes to call them on social media, the Sun Devils also received the engagement of DeaMonte Trayanum, a four-star company from Ohio. According to 247Sports, he is the only incoming blue chip prospect who is not from California.

