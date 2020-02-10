ASU football head coach Herm Edwards interviews Doug & Wolf on February 10, 2020 at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station. (Matt Layman / Arizona Sports)

ASU football’s preference for recruiting in California is well documented. The Sun Devils are said to have “won” the recruiting battle there among those interested in blue chips, while the number of Arizona players in the 2020 class is lower.

Herm Edwards told Doug & Wolf on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, which is more of a numbers game than anything else.

“You always start at home first. And home is Arizona, ”said Edwards on Monday. “If you think about it, we’ve got seven out of the 30 (Arizona) guys we’ve been looking for in the past two or three years. We have seven. And seven more went to Pac-12 teams. And the rest of them were all out of the country. So we get two or three every year.

“We won’t get them all, we realize that, but we are recruiting very hard here. And then the first base is California. And coincidentally there are more children in California. So the numbers will make them more and more out of California.”

According to 247Sports, there were 31 prospects with 4 or 5 stars in California. ASU successfully recruited seven of these – most from each school.

“We have a lot of fun,” said Edwards. “I knew the recruitment part, but I didn’t really understand the scope of what you had to put into it and how much time it would take. I thought it was about 75% (of your time). I was totally wrong . It’s 90. “

Edwards told Doug & Wolf that he was in favor of the recruitment process, although some coaches in the past have been relieved to let go of him after leaving college football.

“I (hug the recruitment) because it is the lifeblood of your work,” said Edwards. “And it’s about relationships. And I realize that. And it’s more than a relationship. It’s the relationships that affect the process of this young man, how he will decide where to go, and that’s profound. There are now a lot of different ways. It’s not just mom and dad or grandma or her uncle. There are a lot of people among them and you have to deal with it and I think the more you are associated with these people the more it helps you . “

