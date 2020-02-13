Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (Getty) (left) and ASU President Michael Crow (Matt Layman / Arizona Sports) (right).

Michael Crow, President of Arizona State University, believes in the Pac-12 model, which brings Olympic sport to a more even level than the money earners in football and men’s basketball.

However, he quickly points out that, for example, the ASU football team can keep up with the more lucrative conferences such as the Big Ten and the SEC.

“(Sport Director and Vice President for University Athletics, Ray Anderson) and I are completely in agreement here, which means that university sports have to be university sports across the entire spectrum. We have some out of control things related to coach salaries and all sorts of other things going on in some conferences, ”Crow said to Doug & Wolf at the 98.7 FM Arizona sports station.

“We need football and men’s basketball to be very competitive because they generate the revenue we use to get our programs up and running.” But we’re not going to get involved with the endless model, whatever it takes, whatever happens, this sport is more important than these other sports. At the same time, we hit Michigan State twice in the past two years, we beat Wisconsin, we barely lost against the LSU a few years ago, we treated Iowa. We play against Michigan. We are not concerned about these programs. Our sports programs are as competitive as all other sports programs. “

Former Colorado chief football coach Mel Tucker, who is jumping for a higher salary in the state of Michigan this week, could point to the problem with the Pac-12 model.

As for the state of Arizona, a series with Michigan has yet to be officially announced, but Crow confirmed that it is an ongoing work.

The university president also made it clear that such bold planning efforts will continue to prove that ASU and Pac-12 can compete with other conferences that have more money to dangle from soccer and men’s tire head coaches.

“I don’t know exactly where we are, but (a Michigan matchup) is in the works,” added Crow, “and the most important point I want to make relative to is that our model should be a model at We compensate our trainers moderately, we compensate them highly if they are very successful. Everyone graduates, everyone goes on and has a great life. We want to destroy all these other teams.

“(Jim) Harbaugh, the Michigan coach, was the quarterback when ASU won the Rose Bowl (1987). I would love – before whatever happens to him since he can’t beat Ohio State, I’d like to see how we take him over and beat him as a coach. “

