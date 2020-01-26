ASU eliminates 22-point deficit and displaces Arizona in the second half

advertisement

Arizona State Guard Remy Martin (1) celebrates with the mascot Sparky, cheerleaders and fans after an NCAA college basketball game win against Arizona on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona State, defeated Arizona 66-65. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

TEMPE, Ariz. – You call basketball a running game.

Regardless of the number of points, there is always a chance to be there again.

That seemed to be the mentality of the Sun Devils in Arizona, who struggled back from a 22-point deficit on Saturday night to take down Arizona Wildcats 66-65.

“It was a very special evening,” said ASU head coach Bobby Hurley after the game. “Wasn’t that early, but it shows a lot of heart. We played a lot of difficult games this year and showed our will, determination and determination to stay in the fight and in the fight. I’m just super proud of our performance today.”

The rivalry in the Desert Financial Arena was lively and good and the second edition of the Duel of the Desert did not disappoint.

Both teams went out of the game with a little more fire, each emptying their first 3-point attempt at the game and looking as if the tilt was a back and forth affair.

That was until senior guard Rob Edwards and junior striker Romello White went on the bench.

Arizona set to work on ASU with two of the three biggest sidelines on the sidelines.

Nico Mannion and the Wildcats, who went off with a 25: 4 run against the home team, quickly turned a 10: 9 deficit into a 37:15 advantage and blew the air out of the arena.

During the almost five minutes of the Arizona run, the ASU fought in almost every facet and couldn’t do much on either side of the course. The Sun Devils went ice cold, missed eight of their ten attempts to shoot, and flipped the ball twice during that time.

But before the Boovogel came out at full speed – or headed for the exits – the ASU provided the much needed spark to close the first half.

Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr., who make up for the 22-point disadvantage, carried the cargo for the Sun Devils. They scored the last eight halftime points and ended the first 20 minutes with a 6-0 run to bring the goal to a more manageable mark at 43-30.

“The way we ended in the first half was pretty important. At some point they had made it (22 points ahead), but it was about 19 at the floor (four-minute mark) and then we made it 13, ”said Hurley. “At the time it was a manageable margin, we had some momentum in the changing room.”

While it was only a fraction of the first half, this one-minute spark that the Sun Devils owned turned into an electric storm in the second half. The team broke out of the gates and used a 10-0 run to reduce the Arizona lead from 13 to just three in three and a half minutes.

On the other hand, Arizona’s highscoring offensive was muted and scored no goal from 1:40 in the first half to 15:24 in the second. The wildcats missed their first five shots in the second half.

Even though the Sun Devils have caught fire on a large scale, the ASU still could not find a way to take this elusive tour of Arizona away. As at the beginning of the first half, the two teams went up and down like prize winners. However, it was ASU that owned the knockout punch. From 13:43 to 5:06, ASU was unable to overcome the hump and even achieved the score twice, but never led.

It all changed after an offensive rebound provided by second striker Taeshon Cherry, which turned into a Martin layup. The lead that the Sun Devils had lost at 13:33 in the first half was suddenly only four minutes away.

The last four minutes were anything but quiet, as the two teams changed the lead seven times, thus creating the conditions for the game.

After the Wildcats regained the lead with only 1:41, they polluted the newcomer Jalen Graham. Graham threw one of two free throws and cut the lead to one point. The Sun Devils defense took a big step forward at the other end, forcing Stone Gettings to score his only 3-point goal. This gives the ASU the last chance to take revenge on the rival in its own country.

Mission accomplished.

The Sun Devils started a game for Edwards and went 31 seconds ahead of the dagger. However, the wildcats jumped into the game, knocking Edwards off near the key, and forcing the guard to look at Verge to reset the offensive for a final shot.

Verge was on the Sun Devil logo in the square, looking for the open man. But instead of passing the stone, the guard took it himself, blew one defender through, and split two more at the edge of the bucket.

“Rob didn’t force anything or fire a bad shot and he brought him to Zo and the court was wide open,” said Hurley of the last offensive game. “You could see that there were lanes and his eyes probably lit up when he saw that and he has a great grip, he’s a playmaker. He went out and did a big chunk.

A HUGE comeback win for the Sun Devils. Once you’ve lost 22 points, come back in the second half and take the 66-65 win over the Wildcats.

The final sequence: pic.twitter.com/LTNDdFiRCH

– Tyler Drake (@ Tdrake4sports) January 26, 2020

Even then, the Wildcats still had a chance to take home the win. 10 seconds before the end, Mannion looked at newcomer Josh Green in the middle of the buzzer key. However, instead of encountering applause from Wildcat fans, Green was hit directly by two ASU defenders, avoiding any shot attempts and winning the Sun Devils with one point.

Five of Arizona’s six losses are single-digit losses, while ASU scored two direct wins and a 3-3 Pac-12 record.

The pioneer was Martin, who again delivered a solid performance for the Sun Devils. He dropped 24 points in play to get four assists and two steals. Edwards and Verge Jr. scored 28 points, 11 rebounds and four steals together. Freshman striker Zeke Nnaji lost 21 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona, while Mannion added another 16.

The Sun Devils have now won 24 games after failing at half-time under Hurley.

The win against Arizona is satisfactory, but for Hurley he wants the team to use the success of the last two games as a springboard for the rest of the season.

“This can’t be the top of the mountain this year, we have to try to give it a boost, and it’s pretty good to get 500 in the league with the schedule we had.” We made a lot of really tough games on our schedule, so we have to keep getting better and hope we can do that next week. “

Next, the Sun Devils travel to take on the Washington State Cougars. Experience the action at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.

