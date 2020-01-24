ASU basketball's crime is increasing as a rematch against Arizona is imminent

advertisement

Remy Martin # 1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils responds to the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half of the NCAAB game at Desert Financial Arena on December 14, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated Bulldogs 79-59. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

TEMPE, Arizona. – With a full week off between games, the Arizona State Sun Devils tried to strike a balance between being sharp and being physically and mentally ready for the next task.

After a big win against Utah, which resulted in the return of the team’s shooting goal, it was essential for the ASU to build up that energy and regain strength with the Arizona Wildcats # 22 coming into town on Saturday come.

advertisement

In the last encounter of the two teams in Tucson, the Wildcats were able to pull away easily with a 36-17 lead in the first half to achieve the 75-47 win over the Sun Devils. ASU only managed two assists, was 49-35 superior and had only a two-digit point ranking. All but one of the starting players ended Wildcat in double digits and spent 10 of the team’s 17 assists.

Of the big men of the wild cats, newcomer Zeke Nnaji did the most damage to the Sun Devils. The striker lost 17 points in 27 minutes and scored 11 rebounds. He recorded seven double-doubles for Arizona this year.

One of the main reasons for the Sun Devils’ downfall was the health of junior striker Romello White. While playing for 24 minutes, White was clearly not himself as he struggled with an ankle injury and only had five rebounds and zero points in the loss. The big man was battered and junior guard Remy Martin had to catch up and lost 20 points, but ended the night with just one assistant from the team who failed to score another goal.

But even in the short time between games, the Sun Devils have a different team this time. When ASU achieved the best shooting performance of the season with 11 of 18 shots from a 3-point country, at least some of the demons that troubled their players’ offensive heads were eliminated. This is especially true for Senior Guard Rob Edwards, who broke out of a major slump and scored six of his seven strikes (5 out of 6 from deep) for a seasonal high of 24 points.

“I think Rob plays the way he plays. (Guard Alonzo Verge Jr.) and (striker Taeshon Cherry) take shots, so I always trust me regardless of the ups and downs we’ve gone through,” said Martin asked if this was a different ASU team than the first meeting. “I always stayed on course. I always thought that my teammates were the best because they showed me that they were doing the job, so it was about clicking at the right time.”

A wholesome white man gives even more fuel for ASU’s fire, which gives the team a big boost in the rebound department. This season White scored six double-doubles for ASU. In 12 of his 17 games this season, White’s had at least nine rebounds.

“I know there will be a fight there and I am pleased that Romello is at his full strength,” said ASU head coach Bobby Hurley. “Hopefully he’ll be who he usually is, but it’s a collective thing. You have a great size around the basket and a lot of talent.”

And when White is back 100%, Martin has the unique opportunity to continue his strong game against the rival.

“He has shown that he is not afraid of big games and it is not just this game that is an important game for us and our season,” said Hurley. “He has shown in high-level, high-level games and large opponents that he is usually ready to play and has an impact on the profit.”

Martin has had some of his best moments against the Wildcats, averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 43.5% from a distance. Martin scored a total of 99 points against Arizona, most against a team he has faced for three years.

The statistics are solid, but the most important thing for Martin is the next.

“To be honest, it means everything to me, like something I want to look back on and know that we gave everything, but also that we came out with the win,” said Martin. “This means the world to me. This is a rivalry that has been going on for a long time. I’m just trying to maintain the legacy of the ASU.”

The Sun Devils and Wildcats will tip on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Experience the action live at 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.

FREE THROWS

– ASU newcomer guard Jaelen House is a game decision for Saturday. Hurley said the guard would play, “but he still has a few hurdles to overcome.” House was in the concussion record and missed the team’s last game against Utah.

Follow @ Tdrake4sports

advertisement