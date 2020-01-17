ASU Baseball's Spencer Torkelson brings Bill Walton to the diamond

advertisement

Pac-12 analyst Bill Walton brought his talents to the diamond when he was in town on Thursday playing basketball in the US state of Arizona against Colorado No. 20.

“Take me to the trainer! We’re ready to play the day, ”said Walton when he was on the field with Spencer Torkelson, the first junior baseman.

Torkelson is number 1 in college prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft, according to Baseball America. During his two seasons with ASU, Torkelson has completed 48 home races in 112 games for the Sun Devils.

Before Walton and Torkelson entered the field, Junior helped Walton warm up his arm before they started.

“Do I throw two or three hundred miles an hour?” Asked Walton.

Torkelson told him it was more like two or three.

Walton then brought his punch training skills to the plate.

“So we swing that and it hits the ball and it goes,” said Walton.

Torkelson told him he just wanted to swing hard.

“See ball, hit ball,” said Torkelson.

Walton turned before Torkelson, who drove the Pac-12 in the home race last season, showed Walton how it was done.

Torkelson and Walton even took the competition off because of a ping-pong game in the Sun Devil locker room.

Bill Walton with the plus paddle speed here. But we still like the general capabilities of @spennyt 😈 pic.twitter.com/tjBe4jtSir

– Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) January 16, 2020

