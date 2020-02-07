Arizona State Sun Devils infielder Spencer Torkelson (20) scores a run during a game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Stony Brook Sea Wolves at Alex Boxing Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on June 1, 2019. ( Photo by John Korduner / Icon) Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Arizona State Sun Devils baseball team is the pre-season favorite to win the Pac-12 in 2020, according to a survey among Pac-12 head coaches. They are also the third-place program in the nation of Baseball America.

The announcement came on Thursday when the ASU beat UCLA for first place in the Pac-12 coaching poll before the season. The Bruins won the conference title in 2019, but lost first baseman Michael Toglia, who was the 23rd choice in the Colorado Rockies overall in 2019. ASU also missed Baseball Hunter Bishop, who finished tenth overall in San Francisco.

The US state of Arizona received seven votes in first place as a favorite in the Pac-12 with eleven teams (Colorado has no baseball program). UCLA received the other four votes in first place.

ASU brings back star infielder Spencer Torkelson, outfielder Trevor Hauver, infielder Gage Workman and shortstop Alika Williams.

Torkelson hit the 351 with 23 home runs and 66 RBIs in just 57 games last year. It is expected to be among the top 3 in the 2020 MLB draft. MLB.com had him number two in the draft behind Georgia Pitcher Emerson Hancock. Torkelson was a unanimous all-America pick of the first team’s preseason.

Head coach Tracy Smith starts the program in his sixth season after training in Indiana and Miami, Ohio.

The ASU season begins on February 14 with a home game against Villanova.

Here’s the full baseball poll for Pac-12 coaches:

1. Arizona State (7) – 96 points

2.UCLA (4) – 89

3. Stanford – 81

4. Arizona – 70

5. Oregon State – 66

6.Washington – 49

T7. USC – 45

T7. California – 45

9. Oregon – 35

10. Utah – 16

11.W state of Washington – 13

