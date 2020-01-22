ASU, Arizona baseball players make D1Baseball preseason teams

advertisement

Southern Miss' Gabe Montenegro (14) is safe when Arizona State shortstop Alika Williams (5), on May 31, 2019, at Baton Rouge

The expectations of the Arizona state baseball program remain high.

ASU, ranked 9th in the pre-season D1Baseball rankings, has two players on the website’s All-America Preseason team.

First baseman Spencer Torkelson and shortstop Alika Williams are on the list.

Torkelson scored 23 home runs last season, ranking fifth in NCAA Division I.

He is number 1 among potential customers, according to Baseball America.

Williams beat .333 / .429 / .474 with four home runs, twelve doubles and three triple games. His 53 RBI last season finished second behind Torkelsons 66. He is ranked No. 32 Draft Prospect by Baseball America.

The University of Arizona was also on the D1Baseball All-America team. Catcher Austin Wells was called up to the second team.

Wells was named Pac-12 newcomer of the year last season after scoring 3.53 with 60 RBIs and 73 runs. He is number 20 in Baseball America.

ASU ended the season 38:19 and started the 2020 season against Villanova on February 14th. Arizona, who ended 32-24, will start the year against Albany the same day.

