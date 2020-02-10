Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards argues with an official in the first half of the game against Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on September 14, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings’ defense assistant Robert Rodriguez has joined the Arizona State Football team as a defense line coach, the team announced on Twitter on Monday.

The 38-year-old will replace Jamar Cain, who recently left Linebacker in Oklahoma.

Cain was one of the best recruiters from ASU.

Rodriguez has college coaching experience. From 2008 to 2014 he trained linebackers and special teams at his alma mater, UTEP.

Rodriguez was just finishing his fifth season in Minnesota, where he worked under defensive coach Andre Patterson. With the Vikings, Rodriguez trained, among others, Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph.

The Vikings use one of the NFL’s most aggressive defenses, thanks to their hard-to-decipher pressure. Rodriguez will work under the co-defensive coordinators Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce, both of whom have NFL experience as head coaches or players.

The Sun Devils are expected to play with four other downlines under the new leadership of the defensive coach.

