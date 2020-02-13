“What’s going on in baseball right now is up there with the Black Sox scandal, and it’s talked about forever – more than steroids.”

That’s what Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer said about the Houston Astros scandal of sign theft, which has just formed a dark cloud over Major League baseball at the start of the new season.

The well-known intense and outspoken farmer has written a column published by The Players Tribune on Wednesday that outlines his thoughts on the subject. Fraud jeopardizes game integrity.

“If I lose, well,” he said. “But when I lose and then find out that you cheated – that you had an advantage that I either didn’t have access to or didn’t want to use because it was technically illegal – it annoys me. It can’t happen . “

Bauer continued: “Why is what the Astros did different (or worse) than anything that had happened before? It’s because of the technology. They used cameras aimed at catchers to relay characters to batsmen in real time – like instantly. , , , What should I do if you can adjust in real time? How can I compete against it as a pitcher? We can just as well tell the batters what pitch is coming and see what happens. “

Worse than the steroid scandal: “You can say what you want, but steroids weren’t really illegal at the time,” wrote Bauer. “However, theft of signs in Houston was obviously illegal.”

Bauer also mentioned how something like this can have a huge impact on players and their careers – earlier this week, journeyman Mike Bolsinger sued the Astros, claiming that their fraud had ruined his career.

“I want to see a level playing field for everyone,” wrote Bauer. “Correcting this problem is so important. Not just for the game, but also for the guys who play it. “

In the aftermath of the scandal, the Astros manager and general manager were suspended for a year and then fired from the team, and the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets fired their managers – both former Astros – for their role in fraud. The Astros were also fined $ 5 million and will have to lose their first and second round selections in the next two amateur designs. In January, Astros owner Jim Crane called the situation “a speed bump”.