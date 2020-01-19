Astros, Red Sox look after the scandal surrounding the National Sport signs

advertisement

Players from two teams at the center of the baseball scandal were facing their fans for the first time on Saturday since the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox ousted their managers in the Houston investigation.

The Astros and Red Sox held their annual fan festivals on Saturday, and instead of discussing the preparations for the season, players from both teams had to answer questions about the theft of signs that they left behind without a manager.

“It’s a difficult situation, and as a team we have to stay together and do it as a team, as we’ve always done,” said José Altuve, Houston’s second basistor. “We need to talk about it during spring training and try not to be distracted for next year.”

Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were banned by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for a year on Monday after he found illegal use of electronics to steal signs during the run of the Astros for the 2017 World Cup and also in the 2018 season would have. Team owner Jim Crane then fired Hinch and Luhnow. Manager Alex Cora left the Red Sox on Tuesday after the report named him the ringleader of the shield theft program when he was the bank trainer for the Astros in 2017.

Many Red Sox players talked about how much they liked and appreciated Cora on Saturday and hated to see him go.

“It’s unbearable to me,” said Boston batter JD Martinez. “I understood his side. He definitely didn’t want to be a distraction. He was one of my favorite managers, if not my favorite manager.” had. ‘

The Astros were fined $ 5 million. This is the maximum amount allowed under the Major League Constitution and will have to lose its next two amateur first and second round draft picks.

The investigation found that the Astros used the video feed of a center field camera to recognize and decode the characters of the opposing catcher. Players slammed into a trash can to signal to their opponents what to expect. They thought that this would improve the chances of the racket being hit.

MLB is also considering whether Cora installed a similar system in Boston after arriving the following year when the Red Sox won the World Series. No conclusions have been drawn and there is no timetable. The Astros examination lasted two months.

Martinez hopes MLB will close the Red Sox investigation so they can leave it behind.

“I am pleased that the investigation has been completed so that you can see that there is nothing going on here,” he said.

While the Astros met fans in Houston, Randal Grichuk, outfielder of Toronto Blue Jays, asked the MLB to take their World Cup with them after it was proven that they had cheated.

“I mean, of course I would like to see that, I bet the Dodgers would like to see it,” said Grichuk. “I have a couple of friends with the Dodgers who are very disappointed that they may have lost two years in a row.” because of a team that breaks the rules. “

Many Boston players try not to focus on the investigation or what might come for the team, but simply prepare for it, as is the case every other season.

“MLB will do what you need to do to investigate,” said pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. “I’m just trying to focus on baseball. I feel like it will go away and everything will be fine.”

While Altuve found it easy to answer numerous questions about the scandal, third-generation Houston baseman Alex Bregman refused repeated attempts by reporters to get him to deal with the action and kept repeating variations of the same phrase.

“The Commissioner made his report, made his decision and the Astros made their decision and I have no further comments on it,” Bregman said in a number of variations.

After being pressured to speak about stealing signs in the future, Bregman finally gave an answer that didn’t seem so rehearsed.

“I think in 2020 our actions will speak louder than our words,” he said.

Altuve and Bregman were the only two stars at the Houston Fanfest on Saturday that were part of the championship team in 2017. Many of the other big names that helped the Astros win their first title, including World Series MVP George Springer, ALCS MVP Justin Verlander, and shortstop Carlos Correa, didn’t take part in the all-day event, where fans played with players can interact.

Altuve was the AL MVP in 2017, and since the sign-stealing scandal broke out, some have wondered if he deserves the award. In recent days, he has also been accused of wearing an electronic device under his jersey to change the pitch, which he vehemently denies. He was asked what it feels like when people call him a fraud.

“You don’t want anyone to call you that,” he said. “But … I have two options. One is crying and one goes down and plays the game and (leads) and helps my team. And you know what to do.”

MLB’s investigation into Houston began after former Astros launcher Mike Fiers, who played for Oakland last season, informed The Athletic of the team’s plan to steal signs. Martinez said he had spoken to Fiers and found out why he had come forward.

“I understand his side of being in this department and fighting these guys. It’s an uncomfortable situation for him, but I understand why he did what he did, “Martinez told reporters in Springfield, Massachusetts.” He obviously felt like he was doing it, and I understand it. ‘

While the Astros in Houston are trying to leave the scandal behind and focus on the future, Altuve, often referred to as the team’s heart and soul, is confident that he won’t dissuade the Astros from another successful season becomes.

“Everything will be fine,” he said. “We’ll be back in the World Series. People don’t believe it. But we will.”

