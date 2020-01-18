Astros owner Jim Crane says the team is not in crisis

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Jim Crane, owner of Houston Astros, says his baseball team is not in a fraud scandal crisis and will be fine.

At the fifth annual fundraiser for the Diamond Dreams Gala, Crane said, “We think the future is bright. We will make the adjustments. You have a lot of really smart people here, baseball operations are very deep. People think we do. ” are in a crisis. I definitely don’t think so. We’ll be fine. We’ll get this over with. We’ll get started and play baseball in spring. ‘

Crane hopes to have a manager by February 3rd who says, “This is a good ball club. We should have another good season. The team is pretty intact and we will make additions if we have to, so I dress . ” I don’t know why a manager doesn’t want to come to manage these guys. You are ready to win again. ‘

The Diamond Dreams Gala benefits the Astros Foundation and New Hope Housing, an organization that fights homelessness by providing housing and support services for the needy. Craine said he hoped the event would raise $ 2 million.

