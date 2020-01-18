Astros owner Crane is expected to hire a new national sport manager by February 3

advertisement

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is expected to hire a new manager on February 3.

The Astros need a new manager and general manager after AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were released Monday, hours after both were suspended from Major League Baseball for a year because of the team’s theft scandal.

Crane said on Friday that he has interviewed a number of candidates this week and will have more to discuss in the coming days.

Crane refused to respond directly when asked if the former Astros player and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio was an opportunity for the job. But he said he spoke to Biggio, Hall of Famer colleague Jeff Bagwell, and former Astros star Lance Berkman in the days after the shots.

“We spoke to everyone about our Killer B,” said Crane, referring to the nickname the three shared when playing for the Astros. “They contacted me and they all expressed that they would like to help. Berkman, Bagwell and Biggio all called and said, “Hey, if I can do something, I’ll be there for you.”

“So we’ll continue to visit these guys and see if there’s anything there.”

According to Crane, his list is still quite extensive and he hopes to narrow it down by the end of next week. He added that he expects most Hinch employees to stay in place regardless of who is hired.

Crane used the help of three or four people to help him with the interview process, including some in the Houston baseball operations department.

“We compare notes,” he said. “I learned a long time ago that you learn a lot when four or five people speak to a key candidate and you get a lot more information. So that’s what we’re doing. “

Crane’s top priority is to find a spring-trained manager in less than a month, but he said he would focus on finding a general manager after hiring a manager. He expects to take a GM before spring training ends.

“We should have another good season with the team that is almost intact, so I don’t know why a manager doesn’t want to come in and manage these guys,” he said. ‘

The penalties announced by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday were imposed after he found illegal use of electronics to steal signs during the run to Houston for the 2017 World Cup and again in the 2018 season. The Astros were also fined $ 5 million. This is the maximum amount allowed under the Major League Constitution and will have to lose its next two amateur first and second round draft picks.

The investigation found that the Astros used the video feed of a center field camera to recognize and decode the characters of the opposing catcher. Players slammed into a trash can to signal to their opponents what to expect. They thought that this would improve the chances of the racket being hit.

Crane was still on the move and was asked what qualities are most important to him for his next manager.

“Someone more mature who can handle the group,” he said. “Someone who has a little experience in some areas. We just have to find a leader who can take some pressure, and there will be some pressure from where this team has been in the past few months. “

Despite his commentary on the experience, Crane said that it wasn’t mandatory for him to be a major league manager before.

“We made some mistakes,” he said. “We decided to leave that behind. We think the future is promising. We’re going to make the adjustments … people think we’re in a crisis. I certainly don’t think so. “

