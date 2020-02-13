WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) – Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve said Thursday the team regretted the sign theft program being investigated and punished by Major League Baseball.

“I’m really sorry,” said Bregman.

Astros owner Jim Crane and the new manager Dusty Baker, who replaced the fired AJ Hinch, also spoke at a press conference in the team’s spring training facility.

“We can’t take back what happened,” said Crane.

MLB didn’t punish any players for cheating, and Crane said he stood by it.

We will not harm the players, ”said the owner.

Altuve said there was a full team meeting on Wednesday to discuss what happened.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined the Astros after finding that the team had broken rules by stealing electronics signs during the 2017 World Cup run and again in the 2018 season.

The Astros were fined $ 5 million, the maximum allowed under Major League rules, and lapsed their next two rounds of amateur draft first and second round picks.

The investigation found that the Astros was using a midfield camera video feed to display and decode the enemy catcher’s characters. The players hit a trash can to signal to the fighters what was coming and believed that this would improve their chances of being hit.

