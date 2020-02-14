AstraZeneca PLC announced on Friday that core operating profit declined in the last quarter of the year, failed to meet analysts’ expectations, and growth was forecast for the coming year.

The FTSE 100 listed drug maker

reported that core operating profit decreased 29% to $ 1.55 billion. The profit missed analysts’ expectations of $ 1.80 billion for the closely watched company metric, which extracts one-time items.

Total revenue increased 3.9% to $ 6.66 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $ 6.73 billion.

The pharmaceutical company aimed to increase total sales in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range in 2020, while core earnings per share are expected to increase by a medium to high proportion of teenagers at constant exchange rates.

AstraZeneca warned that its guidance depends on the ultimate effects of Covid-19, the novel corona virus that was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The current outlook assumes that the epidemic will continue for a few months. However, the company has announced that it will monitor the epidemic closely and will update its first quarter results.

China is an important earnings driver for the business. Quarterly sales increased 25% to $ 1.19 billion in the period.

The company announced a dividend of $ 1.90 per share, the total dividend unchanged from the previous year at $ 2.80.