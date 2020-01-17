Assessment of Fire and Emergency NZ financing model fans frustration

advertisement

FRAME FASTIER / MATERIAL

The way Fire and Emergency New Zealand is funded can change as a result of an assessment for which entries are closed on 5 February.

An evaluation by the government of how Fire and Emergency New Zealand is funded has led to frustration.

advertisement

FENZ was established in 2017, bringing together urban and rural fire services together with paid and voluntary firefighters. It is funded by a levy on real estate insurance.

However, that funding is being revised and one of the options for households and businesses is a change to a property-based tax that could be collected by municipalities.

Tasman Mayor Tim King, one of two New Zealand local government representatives in a working group considering the establishment of FENZ, described the assessment as “a classic example of the frustration of the process.”

READ MORE:

* Higher insurance taxes for financing new appearance Fire and Emergency New Zealand

* While Christchurch is burning, Wellington is talking

* Murray Dudfield: is the new fire brigade and emergency service worth the money?

FRAME FASTIER / MATERIAL

Task Mayor Tim King says that a suggestion to go back to a property-based system collected by the municipality to fund FENZ is far from ideal.

“FENZ was made with the support of the local government, in particular because it has taken away the costs of the local government, so the support of the local government was largely based on the fact that it removed the costs they already financed – in us case $ 400,000 a year in national fire costs and administrative management, etc., “King told his co-elected members in a meeting of the Tasman District Council in December.

The ‘sales pitch’ of the Ministry of the Interior at the time was that the new entity financed itself through the insurance tax.

“The local government said,” Yes, we would like that – one thing has been taken off our plate and provided with a different financing model, “said King. “So to see it coming back and to suggest going back to a property system collected by the municipality is far from ideal.”

Given all the other challenges that the local government had to face, “that’s one we really can’t do without,” the mayor said.

Janine Dowding, Chairman of the District Council of Thursday, said that if a real estate-based levy were to be passed, “major technical problems” would probably have to be resolved to do that work.

“We should develop and implement new software solutions to separate this billing, collection, and debt collection from property owners from the municipality’s usual rating activities,” Dowding said. “This takes time and is probably expensive. There are also additional personnel costs associated with management.”

FRAME FASTIER / MATERIAL

Janine Dowding, CEO of the Tasman District Council, says there are likely to be “major technical problems” to solve if a building-based tax is passed by councils to fund FENZ.

The council prepared an entry on the financing evaluation and would “point out that these costs should not be borne by ratepayers,” Dowding said.

Another possible source of funding described in the document for consulting the evaluation is a “local government contribution”.

“Local authorities can provide some support to show the wider benefits of Fire and Emergency for local communities,” the document says. “This may be a contribution in kind (for example, collecting the charge on behalf of Fire and Emergency or providing the data if a property-based approach is preferred).”

In an additional paper prepared for the December council meeting, Dowding says that ratepayers are already financing the supply of water for fire-fighting capacity “that has significant infrastructure costs and its use is not charged to FENZ”.

The Insurance Council of New Zealand wants change, and says that the levy to finance FENZ is only imposed on people who take out insurance.

“This is a grossly unfair tax that punishes people who try to do the right thing to protect their assets, plunder them with the costs of running FENZ and at the same time support access to emergency services for those who choose not to insure , “Chief Executive of insurance board Tim Grafton said in a statement issued in March 2019.

February 5 is the deadline for submissions to the review.

MARTIN DE RUYTER / STUFF

Entries about the FENZ financing evaluation must be received by 5 February at the latest.

advertisement