A newly formed political party in Assam has petitioned the United Nations to assess compliance with the International Human Rights Instrument and its validity in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Asom Songrami Mancha had sent formal letters separately to the High Commissioner of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCR) in Geneva, its Head of Mission to India and the Chair of the Department of Indigenous Peoples and Development of the United Nations Secretariat on February 5 of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (SPFII).

Mancha’s president, Diganta Konwar, his labor president, Adip Kumar Phukan, and three others said their petition was “for the identity and existence of the indigenous people” of northeastern India, particularly Assam, given the “great danger” of the recently announced CAA.

They applied for the intervention of the SPFII to check the validity of the CAA in terms of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and to issue a refugee certificate to all legitimate religiously persecuted without discrimination under the supervision of the UNHCR.

The Manchah called on the UNHCR and SPFII to ensure that the language, culture, demography and economic well-being of Assam’s indigenous people are protected in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Manchah reminded the United Nations that India voted to adopt the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and signed a number of UN and world conventions on human rights, refugee issues, and related issues, despite the country not signing the 1951 Refugee Convention and the United States has protocol from 1967.

“The CAA legitimizes discrimination based on religion and clearly violates the Indian constitution and international human rights law. The law includes its stated aim, but its structure and intent are exclusive, ”says the petition of the Manchah.

“Weakening scenarios”

Two “debilitating scenarios” based on the CAA were also described. First, it could wreak havoc on the Northeast, completely destabilize its socio-economic balance and ethnic identity, and burden Assam with “illegal migrants”. Second, anti-Hindu sentiments could increase in neighboring Islamic countries in India and make life more difficult for wealthy Hindus.

The CAA is accelerating the citizenship process for six non-Muslim communities that have allegedly fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and have sought refuge in India until December 31, 2014.

