advertisement

Sanjay Kishan and Jogen Mohan were sworn in as ministers in the Assam Ministry Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi took the oath of office and secrecy to the two new ministers during a simple ceremony in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan here.

Both Mohan and Kishan were sworn in as state ministers with independent indictment.

advertisement

Among those present were Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Health Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Culture Naba Kumar Doley, BJP President Ranjeet Dass and MPs Queen Oja and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

The oath was led by Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Both Kishan and Mohan are MLAs for the first time and represent the constituencies of Tinsukia and Mahmora respectively.

While Kishan comes from the tea community, Mohan represents the Ahom community.

They replaced Pallab Lochan Das, from the tea community, and Tapan Gogoi, an Ahom, who were respectively elected to Lok Sabha from the parliamentary constituencies of Tezpur and Jorhat.

This has increased the ministry’s strength to 18, including the prime minister, with 12 from the BJP and three from all the alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo People’s Front (BPF).

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement