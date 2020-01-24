Aspirin can lower the risk of premature birth - study

advertisement

Taking a low dose of aspirin daily may reduce the risk of premature birth, a study suggests.

According to the study funded by the National Institutes of Health, women who took the dose were 11% less likely to give birth before 37 weeks compared to those receiving placebo.

The trial involved 11,976 first mothers between 14 and 40 years old in India, Pakistan, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guatemala and Kenya.

About half received 81 milligrams of aspirin per day and the rest a placebo between March 2016 and June 2018.

Our results suggest that low-dose aspirin therapy in early pregnancy could be an inexpensive way to reduce premature birth rates in early-stage mothers.

Premature birth occurred in 11.6% (668) of the women who took aspirin and 13.1% (754) of the women who took the placebo.

Birth before 34 weeks took place in 3.3% of the aspirin group and 4% of the placebo group.

Women who took aspirin also had a lower perinatal death (stillbirth or newborn death in the first seven days of life),

The babies of women taking aspirin were less likely to be stillborn or die within seven days of their birth compared to the placebo group (45.7 per 1,000 births versus 53.6 per 1,000 births).

No significant difference was observed in blood pressure disorders.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 15 million babies are born prematurely each year.

Premature birth complications are the leading cause of death in children under the age of five, responsible for about 1 million deaths in 2015, the body added.

The study was conducted by Matthew K Hoffman, of Christiana Care in Newark, Delaware, and colleagues in the Global Network for Women’s and Health Health Research.

Author Marion Koso-Thomas of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) said: “Our results suggest that a low dose of aspirin therapy in early pregnancy could be an inexpensive way to reduce premature birth rates at the first time. lower mothers. “

The authors added: “The simple eligibility criteria used in this study allow the intervention to be applied to different groups of pregnant women in different clinical situations, and may be particularly relevant in low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

“The low cost and the proven tolerability of low doses of aspirin in women from LMIC populations suggest that this intervention can be easily and safely applied to a range of clinical sites worldwide.”

The study is published in the Lancet.

