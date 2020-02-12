An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} who looks stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric / colors of the day, for a traditional engagement or wedding.

How to send:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Log in with your preferred username and password.

step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles to your site and have the chance to be featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL fabulous editions.

To get wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & only for Aso Ebi – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are some styles we love.

Enjoy!

@lekrystal_georgeplace in @xtrabrideslagos

@_kofoworola_ in @urbanebymoni

@ Mrjaymorrison in @ Aramanda

Asoebi- @kubisfabrics

@lucy_smize in @madelaide for #KaSammie

#AsoEbiBella in @zemphanie Makeup @nennji_allure

@temifitness in @houseofsolange

Makeup- @olawande_mua Dress- @house_of_dova Gele- @dbelleza_gele Fabric- @shadiat_alasooke

@toosweetannangh outfit- @ emrightclothing1

@akubeyy

@ iamnini1 Makeup- @banksbmpro

@cecezsecret in @alozfabtory

@ Ebuka

@ Kikagoodhair

@ Lindaonyx, stunning in @ lasuerta.ng Fabric- @fabrics_by_maciscas

@aycomedian x @sneezemankind

@chiomagoodhair in @xtrabrideslagos

@edhillzzz @ifcolpy

@toosweetannangh in @ emrightclothing1

@ teni.jibodu

@ Maryamabdulll 🌺❤. Makeup and turban @shinelxmakeover dress @clothdywaves_

@dupediamante

#AsoEbiBella

@ Toluwanni_

@___________Rose__________

Outfit- @that_slayers_tailor

@ Delonyii

Fit- @amdiddyy

@ucheelendu outfit @ucheiwuanyanwu fabric @ufab_stores Designed by @asiko_by_mo Makeup @pinky_touch Photo- @ the.weird.nurse

@ibimina___

@that_slayers_tailor

@ Mayomiwaa

@tobibakre in @ tjwho.universe

Outfits- @exito_fashion_house

Photo @dkshotit_photography

Outfit- @ ugomonye.official

@ginanipah

Photo @team_nhyira

#AsoEbiBella 2

@oberryhovah in @tufafii

@kie_kie__

Makeup @adegoldmua Model @kbsmodels

@mimionalaja Asoebi & Head Wrap, tailored by @ayabaofficial Jewelery- @fffinejewellery

Sika and her #AsoEbiBella Photography & Videography- @adonai_studios bride makeup- @munamua_ bride hairdresser- @revupsalongh bridesmaid makeup- @wildcutei @ glamtouch9

Bride & Her #AsoEbiBella Makeup – @dazeita Outfit – @hudayya

Children!

@susanchanelbeauty brought her son to church🌺! Husband Outfit @iamjibscloset Son Outfit @iamjibscloset Daughter Outfit @@ t16worldoffashion Makeup by @oshewabeauty Fabric @kubisfabric

@dreadedegbe

Photo- @swgphotography

Photo- @capturedbyadesuwa Backdrop- @kraftcustombackdrops Supported by- @favbos_imagery @ david_g65

Photo @medlinboss

Dresses- @saanduks, @ceosaanduks and @iam_babyelma

@ susanchanelbeauty’s bundle of joy. #AsoEbiBella #children || Outfit – @iamjibscloset

We have good news for companies! Get your product / service / flyer on the Instagram page @AsoEbiBella!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here