advertisement
Y & H2020 Makeup @glam_drop Earrings and accessories @sacollectionz Silk and mesh @naemscollection Henna @ henna_girl.ng Dress @beccaneedlesnstitches Photographer @trend_studios
A #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} who looks beautiful in aso-ebi – the fabric / colors of the day, on a traditional engagement or wedding.
How to submit:
advertisement
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Log in with your desired username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and win the presentation on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL fantastic editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & only for Aso Ebi – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles that we love.
To enjoy!
@toosweetannangh
#AsoEbiBella
@valerieassil Dress @gigisignature # thejay2020
@ the1andonly_aiza for #kukuabouteni
@belzkim_ # kayyad2.0 Congratulations @mz_kkc Dress @barbararichard_ Gele @ sosoph24
@alimah 📷 @fogosrazzi
@etengprecious in @wofysnazwears
@seyivodi
Photo by @michaelbolajiphotography
@yeteah Dress @house_of_felicidad_clothing Makeup @Tades_beauty
Bride- @iam_cezinny Makeup- @nominee_artistry Hair- @makeupbymakie Decor- @donnydaveeventsplus outfit- @mira_buka George- @george_by_ruverodesigns Photography- @lexisweddings
Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for # fandh2020 || 🌺 @ sh_leema. Planner @maitredevents Makeup @rjtmakeuppro Outfit @esbysal Hanna @ henna_girl.ng MC @ayulah
@mecuryqueen
@thechy_brand for # tllovestory2020 Dress- @mariebabs MUA- @ayinkeh
Dresses by @officialazya
Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for # TnkLove2020 Photography and Video @klalafilms @klalafilms Asooke designer @bouderieapparel Mua @ m17signature Beads @moyindaves Fan @fibeads
@kie_kie__ Dress- @accostcollection Fabric- @fabricsbyaeesha
@deola_damilolashitta Dress @sheyeoladejo Styling @derinfromisaleeko Photography @felixcrown MakeUp @temmyforsure
Fabric- @glitz_allure_fabrics
@kehney Outfit- @feferitydesignsbykehney Make-up & turban by @feferityfaces
Dress- @stylebysai
Makeup @romatouchofbeauty
@serwaaamihere Dress- @sima_brew || @oh_my_hairr
# dthitch20 Congratulations @ debowale.a Dress @sarabellcoutureng Make-up @makeupbymoladehh Hair @malliaworld.
Dress, makeup and photography @kingaiyeh
#AsoEbiBella
@i_am_donnaa
@lizzy_josh
@ madeinnigeria89
Dress- @lueur___
@kunleremiofficial || #AsoEbiBella Outfit @eyotalo Photography by @teehoodone
@omowunmi_dada Ankara blazer @litmari_quimica
@ mrsivorycoast
@iamkingrudy in @amdiddyy
@heyfatou
@cire.traore
Outfit @ebelebrown
Children!
@mayson_royd
#AsoEbiBella Picture by @poshclick Make-up and turban @beautycookstudio
Photo- @benkiruthi
@ rere.obaisi
We have good news for companies! Download your product / service / flyer on the Instagram page of @AsoEbiBella!
advertisement