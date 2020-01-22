BellaNaija
advertisement

Y & H2020 Makeup @glam_drop Earrings and accessories @sacollectionz Silk and mesh @naemscollection Henna @ henna_girl.ng Dress @beccaneedlesnstitches Photographer @trend_studios

A #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} who looks beautiful in aso-ebi – the fabric / colors of the day, on a traditional engagement or wedding.

How to submit:

advertisement

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Log in with your desired username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and win the presentation on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL fantastic editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & only for Aso Ebi – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles that we love.

To enjoy!

@toosweetannangh

#AsoEbiBella

@valerieassil Dress @gigisignature # thejay2020

@ the1andonly_aiza for #kukuabouteni

@belzkim_ # kayyad2.0 Congratulations @mz_kkc Dress @barbararichard_ Gele @ sosoph24

@alimah 📷 @fogosrazzi

@etengprecious in @wofysnazwears

@seyivodi

Photo by @michaelbolajiphotography

@yeteah Dress @house_of_felicidad_clothing Makeup @Tades_beauty

Bride- @iam_cezinny Makeup- @nominee_artistry Hair- @makeupbymakie Decor- @donnydaveeventsplus outfit- @mira_buka George- @george_by_ruverodesigns Photography- @lexisweddings

Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for # fandh2020 || 🌺 @ sh_leema. Planner @maitredevents Makeup @rjtmakeuppro Outfit @esbysal Hanna @ henna_girl.ng MC @ayulah

@mecuryqueen

@thechy_brand for # tllovestory2020 Dress- @mariebabs MUA- @ayinkeh

Dresses by @officialazya

Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for # TnkLove2020 Photography and Video @klalafilms @klalafilms Asooke designer @bouderieapparel Mua @ m17signature Beads @moyindaves Fan @fibeads

@kie_kie__ Dress- @accostcollection Fabric- @fabricsbyaeesha

@deola_damilolashitta Dress @sheyeoladejo Styling @derinfromisaleeko Photography @felixcrown MakeUp @temmyforsure

Fabric- @glitz_allure_fabrics

@kehney Outfit- @feferitydesignsbykehney Make-up & turban by @feferityfaces

Dress- @stylebysai

Makeup @romatouchofbeauty

@serwaaamihere Dress- @sima_brew || @oh_my_hairr

# dthitch20 Congratulations @ debowale.a Dress @sarabellcoutureng Make-up @makeupbymoladehh Hair @malliaworld.

Dress, makeup and photography @kingaiyeh

#AsoEbiBella

@i_am_donnaa

@lizzy_josh

@ madeinnigeria89

Dress- @lueur___

@kunleremiofficial || #AsoEbiBella Outfit @eyotalo Photography by @teehoodone

@omowunmi_dada Ankara blazer @litmari_quimica

@ mrsivorycoast

@iamkingrudy in @amdiddyy

@heyfatou

@cire.traore

Outfit @ebelebrown

Children!

@mayson_royd

#AsoEbiBella Picture by @poshclick Make-up and turban @beautycookstudio

Photo- @benkiruthi

@ rere.obaisi

We have good news for companies! Download your product / service / flyer on the Instagram page of @AsoEbiBella!

advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR