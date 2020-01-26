Asks to be accountable for $ 20 million in government grants for tire removal

advertisement

Critics wonder how responsible government-funded tire removal projects have been held, with mixed results so far.

More than two thirds of the 5 million used tires generated by New Zealand are destined for landfill, storage, illegal disposal or are not justified.

The Government’s Waste Minimization Fund has spent nearly $ 20 million on tire recycling option investigations over the past decade, but for some this is happening too slowly – including newly formed group liability action, which plans to stock up in North Canterbury free and similar preventable piles are made.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY / MATERIAL

Tires piled up in council land in Kawerau in the Bay of Plenty.

Tyrewise was founded in 2011 to find a way to deal with old tires. In its report, which was presented in August 2013 to the then Minister of the Environment, Nick Smith, a product management scheme was recommended, which would include the costs of disposal in the purchase price of tires, thus encouraging dumping or stocks.

The scheme has still not been implemented.

David Unwin / Stuff

A government-funded report from 2013, sent to the then environment minister Nick Smith, calling for product stewardship was ignored.

Tyrewise was one of four projects that received a $ 718,000 share from the Ministry of Environment (MfE) before 2015. A pyrolysis project, in which rubber was burned in ovens to make fuel, and another recycling program both ended in the companies involved that went into liquidation.

KPMG received $ 100,000 of funding to investigate economic barriers to tire recycling in New Zealand.

It found three major barriers: limited markets for products from recycled tires, insufficient funding and a lack of scale.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

A stock of tires in Amberley caught fire two years ago and has not been cleaned up.

As a result, the Waste Minimization Fund began to focus on projects that could solve the problem with used tires in New Zealand and spent $ 18.7 million on nine projects in 2015.

Fletcher Concrete and Infrastructure Ltd (Golden Bay Cement) received $ 13.6 million, allowing the cement oven to use discarded tires in the production of concrete.

General Manager Paul Thorn said the company expected to process tires after new equipment was installed in September.

Emma Dangerfield / stuff

The fire in Amberley covered the area with a large cloud of thick, black smoke.

Tires were now stored on the site, he said.

New Zealand Waste Management received $ 3.85 million to set up a nationwide collection and processing operation and planned to process 42,000 tons of tires annually. The company got into controversy when trucks were seen that sent tires to a landfill in 2018 before the Wiri recycling plant was opened.

The newest grant, $ 79,625 to the 3R Group Ltd Tyrewise initiative to investigate mandatory product management, was awarded in 2018.

Emma Dangerfield / Stuff

Tires dumped on a part of a Kaikōura farm that was rented out.

Adele Rose, CEO of 3R Group, said the industry had been working on this for several years.

It was a shame that four years of work had ended. Smith refused to follow the group’s recommendations because he did not consider tires as an environmental problem, she said.

“End-of-life tires are a significant environmental problem and represent a huge potential resource that is lost when dumped or dumped.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY / MATERIAL

Annually, around 5 million used tires are generated in New Zealand.

Despite the delays, Rose hoped the end was near.

“We are now in the very last phase of public consultation on the latest stewardship schedule – that will then be a recommendation to the minister.”

Accountability Solid Waste Advisor Bruce Gledhill said that waste processors paid taxes for every tonne they processed because they believed the government was using the money to find solutions.

“Our country should own something (such as a working recycling program for tires) as a result of the subsidy process. Here we have given people money and it has evaporated.”

An MfE spokesperson said that progress was being made with ways to better handle harmful products such as tires, electronics and batteries. The Ministry also created a national environmental standard for outdoor tire storage.

Both projects were expected to be completed later this year.

