Ask St. Peter for help to remain faithful in adversity

There will be times in our lives where our faith is shaken. It may be something that occurs in our personal lives, or it may be something on the news that bothers us. Whatever it is, St. Peter the Apostle is a powerful intercessor who can help us reassure that we remain rooted in our faith.

He experienced firsthand what it feels like to abandon Jesus and it didn’t feel right! St. Peter deeply regretted denying Jesus Christ (three times) and spent the rest of his life paying for his sin.

Now that he is in heaven, St. Peter can mediate for us and help us not to make the same mistake. Here is a brief prayer from the Raccolta in which he invokes his advocacy and puts our faith in his hands.

O Lord, we implore you, raise us up through the apostolic power of blessed Peter, your apostle; that the weaker we are in ourselves, the more powerful the help can be that strengthens our advocacy; that therefore, once strengthened by the protection of your apostle, we must not surrender to sin, nor be overwhelmed by adversity.

O Almighty God, we implore you, let us not suffer, whom you have firmly established on the rock of the apostolic confession, once shaken by any storms from the enemy.

Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

