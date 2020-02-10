While God is always with us and is our ultimate protector, He also gives the Saints and Angels a unique role as advocates who can use His power to protect us in our time of need.

One of the best known and most powerful protectors is Saint Joseph, who was the keeper of Jesus as a child. He saved him from harm as long as he could until he died a happy death in Jesus’ arms.

Here is a short prayer from the St. Josephs Handbook (published in 1853) in which Saint Joseph is named as your personal patron and protector. He asks him to stand up for you every day while at the same time professing your own prayer and purity.

O holy Joseph, Virgin of the Virgin Mary of God, most glorious advocate of all people in danger or in their last agony and most loyal protector of all the servants of Mary, your dearest wife, I, N., choose yourself in the presence of Jesus and Mary from this moment on as my powerful patron and advocate, so that I may receive the grace of a most happy death. I am determined never to leave you and not to say or do anything against your honor. Therefore, accept me for your constant servant and recommend me for the constant protection of Mary, your dearest spouse, and for the eternal mercy of Jesus, my Redeemer. Help me in all the actions of my life. I am now offering you the greater and everlasting glory of Jesus and Mary and your own.