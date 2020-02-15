Lean back or not? An airline chief says you should keep the seat upright.

The biggest question regarding the flight label was asked again after sharing a video with a deck chair in which the man behind it repeatedly hit her seat.

The video shared opinion along worn lines: couches that say the seats are leaning back for a reason; and anti-recliners who say the intrusion into the passenger’s space behind is ruthless.

The two-hour flight ran from New Orleans to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box and said, “The right thing is, if you sit back in someone, ask first if it’s okay.”

Of course, what raises the question – what if they say no?

He continued that he would not call anyone to sit back, but implied that it was behavior that was frowned upon.

“I never sit back because I don’t think I should do anything as CEO and I never say anything when someone leans back in me.”