Asian stocks deny concerns about coronavirus early Wednesday

Asian equity markets were largely unaffected early Wednesday by growing concerns about a coronavirus outbreak that could cause fatal pneumonia, despite investors worrying about the impact of the health emergency on travel and tourism before the lunar new year, which begins on Saturday.

China stocks were mixed early Wednesday. The Shanghai



was down about 0.25%, with the Shenzhen

just. Hong Kong



HSI, + 0.81%

Shares that suffered a blow on Tuesday recovered about 0.8% on Wednesday.

China learned lessons from the SARS outbreak in 2002, according to UBS. The mortality rate from Wuhan pneumonia appears to be significantly lower than that from SARS. However, the ongoing peak travel season – the new lunar year begins on Saturday – is an enormous challenge that could make the spread of the disease more difficult.

If pneumonia cannot be curbed in the short term, expect China’s retail sales, tourism, hotel and catering, travel activities, especially in the 1st and early 2nd quarters, to be affected. The recovery in sequential growth forecast by UBS in the first half of 2020 harbors a certain downside risk.

“There is a legitimate threat to travel,” Henry Harteveldt, a San Francisco travel industry analyst, told the Associated Press. “It is small now, but has the potential to grow much bigger due to a harmless event, such as the fact that an undetected passenger at an arrival airport like San Francisco International, Kennedy or LAX gets through (health) control.”

Harteveldt said the situation could also worsen for airlines if companies start to restrict travel to China.

A Royal Caribbean statement said: “In China, guests and crew are given a more thorough health check before boarding. The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation with the health authorities and our ships are ready to take additional preventive measures if the circumstances so require. “

Japanese stocks rose early Wednesday amid concerns over tourist demand during the New Year holidays due to the spread of the corona virus. The Nikkei

rose by 0.6%.

rose by 0.6%.

Other Asian equity markets were also slightly higher in early Wednesday.

The story was compiled from reports by Dow Jones Newswires and Associated Press.

