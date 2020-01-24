Asian stocks are recovering from their New Year's Eve victory on Friday

advertisement

Asian stocks held their ground early Friday after a major Thursday outage caused by the spread of a strain of coronavirus that killed at least 17 people.

As the markets in China were closed from Saturday before the lunar new year, the focus in the region was on Japan, where stocks opened up slightly on Friday. Led by electronics stocks, the Nikkei

LCI, + 0.16%

rose about half a percent, with the stock picking up as the yen’s recent strength weakened somewhat and investors focused on corporate earnings before making aggressive bets.

The USD / JPY was 109.55 after a daily low of 109.26 compared to 109.58 at Thursday’s close in Tokyo. Electric motor manufacturer Nidec

NIDECN, + 2.95%

reported a 5.7% drop in net income for the third quarter, which ended Thursday after the December market closed. The Nikkei share average fell 1.0% on Thursday to 23,795.44.

The spread of the coronavirus in China has led the government to extend its unprecedented permanent bans to around 25 million people on Friday to try and contain the deadly pathogen that has infected hundreds, despite the uncertainty about the success of the measures.

At least eight cities have been closed – Wuhan, Ezhou, Huanggang, Chibi, Qianjiang, Zhijiang, Jingmen and Xiantao – all in central China’s Hubei province, where the disease has concentrated.

New Zealand consumer prices rose more than expected in the fourth quarter, rising from 0.6605 to 0.6619 NZD / USD before the data was released. The data confirms market expectations that RBNZ will keep interest on hold for the next review. The consumer price index rose 1.9% year over year in the fourth quarter and accelerated from 1.5% in the third quarter. Economists had forecast a 1.8% rise in the CPI. A stronger-than-forecasted rise in New Zealand consumer prices in the fourth quarter confirms that RBNZ won’t lower its cash rate in the first half of the year, Westpac says. The S & P / NZX 50

NZ50GR, -0.20%

had dropped about a quarter point on Friday morning.

Bank Indonesia has left its seven-day reverse repo rate unchanged at 5.00% due to lower inflation and supportive economic growth, but MIDF Research still sees some risks on the horizon. The economic research firm remains cautious about global growth prospects, as no tariff repayments were planned in the first phase of the US-China agreement. According to the MIDF, increasing protectionism in markets such as Europe and the continuing slowdown in larger economies such as India and China could remain a cause for concern. The JSX Composite Index

JAKIDX, -0.06%

was just a tick down early Friday.

This story was compiled by Dow Jones Newswires and Associated Press.

